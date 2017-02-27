(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Naspers
Limited's
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'
and Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The ratings affirmation is supported by the improvement in
credit metrics
following the sale of Allegro for USD3.25bn which should reduce
net debt to
negative USD152m by FYE17 (financial year ending March 2017). We
expect funds
from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to be about 2x at
FYE18.
The use of the Allegro disposal proceeds, the pace of
investments in ecommerce
and sustained improvements in the pay-TV businesses in South
Africa and
sub-Saharan Africa are key to Naspers' leverage and operating
profile over the
next few years. The Tencent equity stake provides a potential
liquidity source,
which has allowed Fitch for a few years to tolerate higher
leverage than normal
for a 'BB+' rating profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Free Cash Flow: Naspers' profitability continues to be
affected by high
development spend (funds used for growth initiatives),
particularly on global
e-commerce. The visibility of future cash-flow generation is
limited, and we
only expect free cash flow (FCF) for the consolidated group to
turn positive in
FY19.
We believe that Naspers' management is prepared to follow a more
aggressive
investment strategy especially in developing its e-commerce
portfolio of assets.
This strategy could see additional acquisitions and increased
development spend
which could weigh on the group's credit metrics. The value of
the Tencent equity
stake provides the group with the flexibility to pursue this
aggressive
investment strategy, but Fitch balances this view with the
operating performance
of its fully consolidated assets in e-commerce, video
entertainment and print
segments.
E-commerce Risks: Naspers has been implementing its strategy of
"optimising
returns" in its ecommerce segment. We believe there are signs of
rationalisation
in its portfolio of assets through the divestment of low-margin
businesses.
E-commerce investments have been offset by the recent sale of
Allegro and
funding the acquisition of Avito through equity. Visibility of
the impact of the
e-commerce business on Naspers' overall leverage remains limited
as management
has indicated that the proceeds from the sale of Allegro will be
applied to pay
down debt as well as fund operations and future investments.
E-commerce EBITDA Negative: Fitch expects the e-commerce segment
will remain
EBITDA negative in FY18 and FY19. The sale of Allegro, which
contributed a
trading profit of about USD130 million in FY16, has delayed the
point the
consolidated e-commerce businesses turn EBITDA positive,
according to our
estimates. A significant proportion of Naspers' e-commerce
assets are generating
revenue and profits, while other assets require further
development spend to
build scale and reach a position of monetisation. E-commerce
EBITDA should
increase as monetisation improves.
Margin Pressure in Video Entertainment: Video entertainment in
South Africa and
sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) has faced head winds from a weak
macroeconomic
environment, lower consumer confidence, and a change in
subscriber mix. A delay
in the switch-off of analogue TV switch broadcasts in SSA has
meant that the
demand for digital TV has not materialised as quickly as we
initially expected.
We anticipate profitability in this segment to remain pressured,
partly
mitigated by management's cost control initiatives. However, we
expect the SSA
video entertainment segment to be EBITDA negative in FY17 and
FY18. This is
after an increase in subscriber growth and a change in pricing
and content
strategy. South African pay-TV remains Naspers' main cash
generating segment.
However, profitability and cash flow remain under pressure. The
decline in
premium subscribers numbers has been offset by growth in middle
and lower
subscriber base, but the change in the mix has limited revenue
growth in South
Africa.
Associates Underpin Investment Risks: Naspers' 33.6% equity
stake in Tencent
(valued at USD82bn at the current market price) and its 29%
stake in Mail.ru
(valued at USD1.2bn) are significant assets. However, in line
with our rating
methodology, the value of these two unencumbered minority stakes
is not
explicitly reflected in Fitch's credit metrics, only the
dividends received.
Partial stakes in these listed companies can be sold down fairly
swiftly,
allowing Naspers to repay all of its gross debt. Because of this
potential
liquidity source, the 'BB+' rating can tolerate weaker credit
metrics until
FYE18 due to high development spend.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Naspers 'BB+' rating is weaker than its peers', with volatile
FCF generation and
exposure to macroeconomic and FX risks. The dependence on the
value of equity
stakes to reduce leverage is not commensurate with Fitch's view
of an
investment-grade profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- underlying revenue growth over the medium term driven mainly
by global
e-commerce and pay-TV in sub-Sahara;
- Improving EBITDA margin to about 10% in FY19 as development
spend falls and
revenue increases;
- mergers and acquisitions spending of USD1.7bn between FY17 and
FY20;
- the USD700m debt maturing in July 2017 to be repaid from
existing cash;
- operating lease multiple of 6.5x used, representing a blended
average of the
lease multiples applicable across the various geographies
Naspers operates in.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining below 2.5x (including
satellite finance
leases) on a sustained basis
- Strong and sustainable FCF generation within 12-18 months,
including improved
cash-flow contribution from the e-commerce division
- Solid operating performance from Naspers' core operations, as
well as from the
new pay-TV and e-commerce businesses that Naspers is currently
developing
- A tangible commitment to balance the long-term interests of
bondholders with
those of shareholders
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.5x (including satellite
finance leases) and
with no clear deleveraging path
- Further deterioration in FCF generation or expectations that
FCF generation
will not significantly improve over the next three years
- Unexpected regulatory pressures relating to competition in the
domestic pay-TV
market or changes in government regulations affecting the
ability to service
foreign debt
- Significant reduction in e-commerce revenue growth from fully
consolidated
operations, given the amount of development spend to scale up
these businesses
- Revenue weakness would be viewed in conjunction with margin
developments and
effects on overall group EBITDA
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: Naspers has ample liquidity. The company
ended 1HFY17
(end-September 2017) with USD1.5bn of readily available cash and
cash
equivalents with its next bond maturity of USD700m due July
2017. The unutilised
revolving credit facility for USD2.5bn which expires November
2020 provides an
additional liquidity cushion. Naspers has also received USD3.2bn
in February
2017 from the sale of Allegro.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Naspers Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Myriad International Holdings BV
Senior unsecured bonds: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Supervisory Analyst
Yeshvir Singh
Associate Director
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 20 3530 1810
Committee Chairperson
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
