(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Naspers Limited's (Naspers) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-', National Long-term rating at 'A+(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook and National Short-term rating at 'F1(zaf)'. The rating and Outlook are underpinned by the group's stable cash flows derived from the pay TV division. The group continues to invest into the e-commerce business, which delivered revenue growth of 100% in FY13 but is still generating negative EBITDA of ZAR2bn which weighs on its positive operational performance. KEY RATING DRIVERS Pay TV Growth Continues Pay TV growth, which contributes 60% of revenue and almost all of group EBITDA, has surpassed our expectations. Naspers has outperformed our forecasts for pay TV in the past three years and it is evident that Africa's growing middle class and propensity to spend on TV entertainment is deeper than we originally thought. Much of this growth is driven by low-end pay TV packages, which allow Naspers to open up new markets. We expect a ramp up in digital terrestrial television (DTT) capex as new DTT licenses are awarded over the next two years. This is expected to contribute the majority of new subscriber growth albeit at lower ARPUs than higher end direct to home (DTH) subscribers (also expected to grow but at lower absolute levels). Similar to other peers Naspers is investing heavily in local content which differentiates it from the competition and helps drive customer growth given the paucity of terrestrial TV entertainment in much of the African continent. E-Commerce Scales Up Naspers is in a multi-year development phase to scale its e-commerce platforms in 23 countries (of which Poland and Czech are the largest). E-commerce is Naspers second largest division but is the fastest growing and management expects it to be the main EBITDA growth engine in the years ahead. As a result of heavy development spend (ZAR3bn in YE13) this businesses division is cash flow negative and will not contribute to positive cash flow for at least the next 24 months. Fitch notes that these businesses are currently the largest integrated e-commerce platforms in their respective countries but want to see further progress towards a sustainable positive cash flow contribution in future years. The development spend (mostly marketing and people) is necessary to ensure that these properties achieve an unassailable leading market position in the years ahead. Global Diversification With the growth of pay TV outside South Africa and its e-commerce properties, Naspers generates 42% of its revenue (excluding associates) from outside South Africa. Not only does this US dollar income provide some natural US dollar debt service cover, it also mitigates potential regulatory or sovereign related risks associated with South Africa. Associated Dividends Underpin Risk Naspers 34% share of Tencent (market cap USD68.2bn) and its 29% share of Mail.ru (market cap USD5.6bn) have created a valuable and growing dividend cash flow stream which totalled close to USD100m at YE13. These internet companies are firmly established as leaders in their respective countries of China and Russia and allow Naspers' controlled e-commerce platforms to benefit from their technology prowess. Fitch's methodology does not take into account any value for these shareholdings. Greater Financial Flexibility: Naspers has a history of using lump sum payments received from disposals to pay down acquisition debt. In 2013 it used a special dividend from its Mail.ru associate (Mail.ru's sale of Facebook shareholding) to pay down its revolving credit facility rather than hand it back to shareholders. Fitch does not expect any special payments to shareholders while Naspers is in this growth phase. The large associated dividends and shareholdings primarily from Tencent and Mail.ru are available to service debt. In addition a large portion of cash spend is discretionary to the extent that Internet development spend can be stopped at short notice and DTT expansion capex slowed if general conditions deteriorate considerably. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - In conjunction with a solid operating performance, a tangible commitment to balance the long-term interests of bondholders with those of shareholders would be positive for the ratings. In addition, net leverage sustained at a prudent level and sustained evidence of organic growth would be beneficial to the ratings. - Visibility on positive cash flow contribution from the e-commerce division. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Rating pressure is likely to arise from net leverage above 2x (FFO adjusted net leverage) and with no clear deleveraging path. - Unexpected regulatory pressures: relating to competition in the domestic pay TV market or changes in government regulations affecting the ability to service foreign debt repayments would also put pressure on the ratings. - Material reversals in revenue growth in internet properties could be negative for the ratings given the amount of development spent to scale these businesses. Revenue weakness would be viewed in conjunction with margin developments and effects on overall group EBITDA. 