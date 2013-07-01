(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Naspers
Limited's (Naspers) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook
is Stable. Fitch
has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-',
National Long-term
rating at 'A+(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook and National
Short-term rating at
'F1(zaf)'.
The rating and Outlook are underpinned by the group's stable
cash flows derived
from the pay TV division. The group continues to invest into the
e-commerce
business, which delivered revenue growth of 100% in FY13 but is
still generating
negative EBITDA of ZAR2bn which weighs on its positive
operational performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pay TV Growth Continues
Pay TV growth, which contributes 60% of revenue and almost all
of group EBITDA,
has surpassed our expectations. Naspers has outperformed our
forecasts for pay
TV in the past three years and it is evident that Africa's
growing middle class
and propensity to spend on TV entertainment is deeper than we
originally
thought. Much of this growth is driven by low-end pay TV
packages, which allow
Naspers to open up new markets. We expect a ramp up in digital
terrestrial
television (DTT) capex as new DTT licenses are awarded over the
next two years.
This is expected to contribute the majority of new subscriber
growth albeit at
lower ARPUs than higher end direct to home (DTH) subscribers
(also expected to
grow but at lower absolute levels). Similar to other peers
Naspers is investing
heavily in local content which differentiates it from the
competition and helps
drive customer growth given the paucity of terrestrial TV
entertainment in much
of the African continent.
E-Commerce Scales Up
Naspers is in a multi-year development phase to scale its
e-commerce platforms
in 23 countries (of which Poland and Czech are the largest).
E-commerce is
Naspers second largest division but is the fastest growing and
management
expects it to be the main EBITDA growth engine in the years
ahead. As a result
of heavy development spend (ZAR3bn in YE13) this businesses
division is cash
flow negative and will not contribute to positive cash flow for
at least the
next 24 months. Fitch notes that these businesses are currently
the largest
integrated e-commerce platforms in their respective countries
but want to see
further progress towards a sustainable positive cash flow
contribution in future
years. The development spend (mostly marketing and people) is
necessary to
ensure that these properties achieve an unassailable leading
market position in
the years ahead.
Global Diversification
With the growth of pay TV outside South Africa and its
e-commerce properties,
Naspers generates 42% of its revenue (excluding associates) from
outside South
Africa. Not only does this US dollar income provide some natural
US dollar debt
service cover, it also mitigates potential regulatory or
sovereign related risks
associated with South Africa.
Associated Dividends Underpin Risk
Naspers 34% share of Tencent (market cap USD68.2bn) and its 29%
share of Mail.ru
(market cap USD5.6bn) have created a valuable and growing
dividend cash flow
stream which totalled close to USD100m at YE13. These internet
companies are
firmly established as leaders in their respective countries of
China and Russia
and allow Naspers' controlled e-commerce platforms to benefit
from their
technology prowess. Fitch's methodology does not take into
account any value for
these shareholdings.
Greater Financial Flexibility:
Naspers has a history of using lump sum payments received from
disposals to pay
down acquisition debt. In 2013 it used a special dividend from
its Mail.ru
associate (Mail.ru's sale of Facebook shareholding) to pay down
its revolving
credit facility rather than hand it back to shareholders. Fitch
does not expect
any special payments to shareholders while Naspers is in this
growth phase. The
large associated dividends and shareholdings primarily from
Tencent and Mail.ru
are available to service debt. In addition a large portion of
cash spend is
discretionary to the extent that Internet development spend can
be stopped at
short notice and DTT expansion capex slowed if general
conditions deteriorate
considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- In conjunction with a solid operating performance, a tangible
commitment to
balance the long-term interests of bondholders with those of
shareholders would
be positive for the ratings. In addition, net leverage sustained
at a prudent
level and sustained evidence of organic growth would be
beneficial to the
ratings.
- Visibility on positive cash flow contribution from the
e-commerce division.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Rating pressure is likely to arise from net leverage above 2x
(FFO adjusted
net leverage) and with no clear deleveraging path.
- Unexpected regulatory pressures: relating to competition in
the domestic pay
TV market or changes in government regulations affecting the
ability to service
foreign debt repayments would also put pressure on the ratings.
- Material reversals in revenue growth in internet properties
could be negative
for the ratings given the amount of development spent to scale
these businesses.
Revenue weakness would be viewed in conjunction with margin
developments and
effects on overall group EBITDA.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Supervisory Analyst
Yeshvir Singh
Associate Director
+27 11 290 9401
Fitch Ratings Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Chislehurston
Sandton, 2196
Committee Chair
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.