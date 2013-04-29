(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Bank of Abu Dhabi's
(NBAD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a
Stable Outlook. The
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a-'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
NBAD's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's belief that
there is an extremely high probability of support from the
government of Abu
Dhabi ('AA'/Stable/'F1+') in the first instance, and also from
the UAE
authorities, if required. This is based on NBAD's importance to
Abu Dhabi and to
the UAE banking system, the bank's majority (70.3%) ownership by
- and close
ties to - the Abu Dhabi government, and the UAE authorities'
long record of
support for domestic banks.
Liquidity support and term funding have been provided by the UAE
authorities to
all the local banks in the system. In 2013 NBAD completed
repayment of the
AED5.6bn it received as support from the UAE Ministry of
Finance, which was due
in 2016. In addition, the Abu Dhabi authorities separately
injected perpetual
hybrid Tier 1 capital into the leading Abu Dhabi banks in 2009 -
NBAD received
AED4bn - to further support capital, which we consider a strong
statement of
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive
to Fitch's view
of the creditworthiness of the UAE and Abu Dhabi authorities,
and to Fitch's
view of their continuing propensity to support the banking
system in general and
NBAD in particular. The Stable Outlook indicates Fitch does not
consider it
likely there will be any change in either ability or propensity
to support NBAD.
RATING DRIVERS -VR
The Viability Rating reflects the bank's strong franchise,
especially in Abu
Dhabi; the strength of its management, its close links to the
Abu Dhabi
government, which benefit both its lending and its funding
profile; its
consistently sound profitability; and its relatively sound asset
quality,
despite some deterioration. The main constraint on the rating is
NBAD's
significant level of concentration, both in loans and deposits
(despite the fact
that these concentrations are largely to Abu Dhabi government
related entities)
in addition to risks inherent in the UAE operating environment.
NBAD achieved strong growth in profitability both in 2012 and in
Q113, with net
income up by 17% and 35% year-on-year respectively. Performance
was driven by
strong revenue generation across the board, with net interest
income, fee income
and investment income all contributing.
Loan quality weakened in 2012 and again - though slightly - in
Q113, with
impaired loans net of interest in suspense rising to AED5.9bn at
end-Q113 (2012:
AED5.7bn). Despite the increase, the bank's impaired loan ratio
of 3.4% at
end-2012 (3.5% at end-Q113) still compares reasonably well with
that of its peer
group, partly because of NBAD's high level of government-related
lending, which
is of comparatively solid quality.
Reserve coverage remained at a satisfactory 95% of impaired
loans. NBAD has
consistently predicted gently rising impaired loans peaking at -
or below -
3.75% of total loans, and so far all indications seem to confirm
the bank's
expectations. With high coverage levels and strong profit
generation, NBAD
should be well able to absorb any likely increase in impaired
loans.
Liquidity is a key focus for NBAD; the bank's liquidity
management is more
advanced than that of many of its peers. Deposits are still the
major source of
funding. Capitalisation is sound, with regulatory Tier 1 and
Fitch Core Capital
ratios of 17.2% and 15.3%, respectively, at end-2012. The bank's
Fitch Core
Capital ratio does not include the Abu Dhabi government Tier 1
notes mentioned
above.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Downward pressure on the VR could arise from a significant
deterioration in
asset quality, possibly driven by slower than expected recovery
in the UAE
and/or on-going problems in the real estate sector.
Given its high level, an upgrade of the VR is unlikely but would
be possible;
the main upward rating driver would be a significant improvement
in the UAE's
operating environment and clear signs of a lasting recovery in
the property
sector. Any upward pressure would also be contingent on NBAD
successfully
pursuing its gradual expansion, decreasing concentration levels
on both sides of
the balance sheet, and showing signs of improving asset quality.
NBAD is the largest bank in Abu Dhabi - and in the UAE - by
assets at end-Q113,
accounting for around 17% of system assets. It is one of the
primary bankers to
the government of Abu Dhabi and to public sector companies in
the emirate. The
Abu Dhabi government owns 70.3% of NBAD's shares through its
domestic investment
arm, the Abu Dhabi Investment Council. The balance of shares is
widely held. Abu
Dhabi remains NBAD's main focus and largest market, although the
bank has a
relatively extensive branch network throughout the UAE, and a
significant
international presence.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-'
