(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Bank of Bahrain's
(NBB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bbb'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR and IDRs
NBB's VR and IDRs reflect its leading domestic franchise,
consistent
profitability, generally healthy asset quality, sound liquidity
and very strong
capitalisation. They also consider the bank's high reliance on a
relatively
small and competitive domestic environment, and concentrations
in loans and
deposits.
NBB's operating profit increased by 4.2% in 2012, driven by
strong revenue
growth and expense management. The net interest margin was
little changed at
2.8% in 2012, mainly driven by higher interest income on NBB's
securities
portfolio. Cost efficiency improved with the cost/income ratio
falling to 31.5%.
Loan impairment charges trebled to BHD9.2m, but still only
represented 15.5% of
pre-impairment operating profit. Fitch expects profitability to
further improve
in 2013, driven by selective loan growth supported by its
investment securities
portfolio.
Impaired loans increased to 7.6% of total gross loans at
end-2012 (end-2011:
1.8%), largely as a result of the impairment of one large real
estate-related
exposure. Fitch does not expect NBB to suffer significant
losses, if any, as
this exposure is well-collateralised. Asset quality otherwise
remained healthy,
benefiting from significant exposures to the government and
large domestic
corporates. Despite the increased loan impairment charge, loan
loss reserve
coverage declined to around 40% (end-2011: 104%).
Funding is mainly from customer deposits (almost 90% of
non-equity funding),
reflecting NBB's strong domestic franchise. Customer deposits
have been
increasing in recent years (2012: up 9%), following successful
initiatives to
attract deposits. NBB is a net placer of funds into the
interbank market.
Liquidity is sound. Loans/assets (end-2012: 33.5%) and
loans/customer deposits
ratios (44.1%) are low by regional standards. NBB has
substantial liquid assets
on its balance sheet, consisting of cash, interbank placements,
treasury bills
and other investments, which together represent around 65% of
total assets.
At end-2012 the bank's regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch core capital
ratios further
strengthened to 25.8% and 30.2% respectively, boosted by
retained earnings and
slightly lower risk-weighted assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs
The bank's VR is sensitive to deterioration in the local
operating environment
(in particular escalation of the unrest that commenced in early
2011) or any
further deterioration in the bank's asset quality. Upside
potential is currently
limited. A downgrade of the Bahraini sovereign rating
('BBB'/Stable) would
probably also lead to a downgrade of the bank's VR and IDRs,
considering the
bank's significant exposure to the Bahraini sovereign and the
domestic
environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING and SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NBB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
view that there is
a high probability that the bank would receive support from the
Bahraini state,
if required. This view is based on the Bahraini authorities'
track record of
support for domestic banks, the bank's leading franchise in
Bahrain and its
majority government ownership.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING and SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive
to any change
in the Bahraini sovereign rating, which would have an impact on
the bank's
Support Rating Floor and therefore the bank's Long-term IDR.
However, a change
in the sovereign rating is unlikely at present, as reflected in
its Stable
Outlook. The ratings would also be sensitive to any change in
Fitch's view of
the authorities' propensity to support the bank, which is
similarly unlikely at
the present time.
Incorporated in 1957, NBB is a full service retail and
commercial bank based in
the Kingdom of Bahrain, where it has leading market shares in
domestic loans and
deposits. Its majority shareholder is the Kingdom of Bahrain
through the
wholly-owned Mumtalakat Holding Company (49%) and the Social
Insurance
Organisation (7.1%).
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+44 20 3530 1187
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
