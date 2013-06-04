June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Kuwait's (NBK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. Fitch has also affirmed National Bank of Kuwait (International) PLC's (NBKI) Long-Term IDR at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor NBK's IDRs, Support Rating, and Support Rating Floor reflect the extremely high probability of support the bank would receive from the Kuwaiti authorities, if required. This takes into account the Kuwaiti government's ability to support the bank (Kuwait; AA/Stable), as well as its propensity to support through its track record of support for the banking system. The ratings also reflect NBK's systemic importance as the largest bank in Kuwait.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor NBK's IDRs, Support Rating, and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a change in the sovereign rating. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the sovereign's propensity to support the bank. There is limited upside in light of the current high level of the IDRs.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR

NBK's VR reflects its dominant domestic franchise, with leading shares in most market sectors, as well as its international network. The VR also considers the bank's consistent profitability, sound asset quality, stable deposit base, and concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR

NBK's VR is unlikely to be upgraded due to its current high level. Downside risks revolve around further significant deterioration in the bank's capital base, asset quality or profitability.

KEY RATING DRIVERS: NBKI

NBKI's IDRs and Support Rating reflect that it is a wholly owned subsidiary that is strategically core to the group.

RATING SENSITIVITIES: NBKI

NBKI's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in NBK's IDRs. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the importance of the subsidiary within the NBK group.

NBK's profitability remained strong during 2012 and it maintained a leading market share in its principal business lines. Net income growth was 1.6%, aided by a revaluation gain on consolidation of NBK's Islamic banking subsidiary Boubyan Bank. Much of this gain has been set aside as general loan loss reserves in the interests of prudence. Fitch expects profits to continue at a similar level in 2013.

Asset quality deteriorated slightly during 2012, but impaired loans still account for only 2.75% of total loans. Coverage has also fallen but is still substantial at 152%. Concentrations are still present in the loan book, but relative to peers are modest and falling.

Although deposit concentration is still high, a number of the depositors are government and quasi-government organisations. Traditionally the bank has had a very stable deposit base and is seen in the region as a 'safe haven' for funds in times of volatility. The deposit base grew significantly during 2012, aided by favourable government policy, which has given the Kuwaiti population increased disposable income.

Capital ratios fell during 2012, due to the acquisition of the controlling stake in Boubyan Bank. However, the capital base is still strong, with a Fitch Core Capital ratio at 18.9% and Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio of 16.4%. NBK is the largest bank in Kuwait by assets and has leading shares in most market sectors. The business is split into the main business areas of corporate banking, retail and private banking, investment banking, and international banking. With the consolidation of Boubyan Bank, NBK is now the only bank in Kuwait servicing both the conventional and Islamic banking markets.

The rating actions are as follows:

NBK

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'

Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'

NBKI

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'