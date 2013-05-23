(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed from Rating
Watch Negative
and affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ)
long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-'. At the
same time, Fitch
has assigned a Negative Outlook to NCBJ's long-term IDRs. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this press release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of NCBJ's IDRs and removal of the Rating Watch
Negative reflects
the bank's resilient financial performance following the
National Debt Exchange
(NDX) that settled on Feb. 22, 2013. The Outlook is Negative
given downside
risks for a more challenging operating environment if the
government is not
successful at implementing its IMF programme.
Despite this risk, the bank was well positioned to manage the
fallout from the
government's debt restructuring. Around 30% of the bank's
outstanding assets
(1.8x equity) as of March 31, 2013, were subject to
restructuring under the NDX,
resulting in reduced interest income and losses on investment
activities during
the second quarter of fiscal year 2013.
On March 1, 2013, Fitch upgraded Jamaica's local and foreign
currency IDRs to
'CCC' from 'RD' following the material completion of the NDX, an
event which
Fitch deemed a default in line with the agency's Distressed Debt
Exchange
Criteria. Fitch also affirmed the country ceiling at 'B-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR & IDRs
NCBJ's Viability Rating (VR) drives its long-term IDRs. NCBJ's
IDRs are one
notch above Jamaica's sovereign ratings and constrained by its
Country Ceiling.
Although it is rare that a bank is rated above the sovereign,
particularly a
bank with a very large exposure to sovereign debt, NCBJ's
funding, profitability
and equity base have proven to be resilient to sovereign stress.
Despite these strengths, Fitch believes that given the current
exposure to
sovereign assets and more generally, the bank's intrinsic
connection to the
national economy as the largest commercial bank in the country
limits future
differentiation of NCBJ's ratings with those of the sovereign.
With around 38% market share of deposits in the commercial
banking system at
end-Dec 2012, NCBJ's strong domestic franchise provides an ample
funding base.
During the two debt exchanges that occurred in 2010 and earlier
this year, the
bank's deposit base continued to expand while its capital base
remained ample.
Fitch recognizes that NCBJ's formidable funding base buttresses
the bank's
ability to confront times of sovereign stress without
undermining its liquidity
or forcing it to realize such assets to repay decreasing
deposits.
Stable spreads, loan growth and the steady expansion of
non-interest income will
offset some of the losses associated with the NDX in FY13. Fitch
expects NCBJ's
return on average assets ratio (ROAA) to fall to a level between
2.2% and 2.5%
by FYE13 (averaged 3.3% over last four years) mostly due to the
impact of NDX in
the second quarter of the fiscal year. However, profitability
will continue to
support internal equity generation and remain in line with that
of similarly
rated peers (emerging market commercial banks with Viability
Rating of
'b-/b/b+').
Despite sustained profitability and single-digit asset growth,
lower net income
combined with a higher proportion of dividend distributions
reduced NCBJ's
equity/assets ratio to 16.5% at end-March 2013 from 17.5% at
FYE12.
Nevertheless, this ratio compared favorably to similarly rated
peers, and
supports Fitch' view of the bank's above average resilience to
trends in the
operating environment.
Investments and loans to the Jamaican government, public
entities and entities
with a Jamaican government guarantee continued to represent a
high proportion of
NCBJ's total assets at 48%, or about 2.9 times (x) its equity,
at end-March
2013. Fitch Ratings remains concerned about this high asset
concentration given
the government of Jamaica's weak credit profile.
NCBJ's lending concentration has declined in recent years. At
end-March 2013,
the 20 largest exposures by economic groups represented 32% of
total lending and
58% of total equity. Fitch expects concentrations to continue
declining as
exposure to the retail sector increases. Although the bank's
nonperforming loans
(NPLs)/gross loans ratio remains high, it improved to 5.7% at
end-March 2013
from 8.1% at FYE12 due to write-offs related to one large loan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR & IDRs
Future rating actions will be highly contingent on a change in
Fitch's view of
the sovereign given the bank's sizable sovereign exposure.
Additionally, a downgrade of the bank's ratings could be driven
by an unexpected
marked deterioration of asset quality that weakens profitability
or
capitalization to a level that is no longer consistent with its
current peers.
Although not Fitch's base case scenario, unexpected deposit
instability may also
trigger a negative rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floor
The bank's Support rating of '5' reflects the sovereign's weak
credit profile
and limited capacity to support NCBJ. The Support floor has been
revised to
'CCC' from 'C', in line with the sovereign's ratings. Fitch
continues to believe
that NCBJ's systemic importance makes the government's
propensity to support the
bank high despite its weak capacity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floor
There is limited upside to the bank's support rating as the
sovereign's weak
financial profile is expected to persist over the medium-term.
The Support Floor
Rating will move in line with sovereign's ratings.
Fitch has taken the following actions on NCBJ's ratings:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) removed from
Rating Watch Negative and affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support floor revised to 'CCC' from 'C'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+57 1 326 9999
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0369
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15,
2012;
--'Fitch Upgrades Jamaica to CCC', March 1, 2013.
