Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
April 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the notes of Philippines-based Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management (PSALM) Corporation as listed below.
National Power Corporation PSALM Notes
USD500m fixed-rate notes due November 2016 affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Key Rating Drivers
The rating on the notes is credit-linked to that of the Philippines as the notes are irrecoverably and unconditionally guaranteed by the Republic of Philippines. The rating action follows the affirmation of the Philippines' Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook on 25 March 2014.
Rating Sensitivities
Changes to the Philippines' rating will result in a corresponding action on the notes' rating.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.