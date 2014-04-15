(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
National Ratings of four foreign-owned banks in Indonesia - PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk
(CIMB Niaga), PT Bank Internasional Indonesia (BII), PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk
(OCBC NISP) and PT Bank UOB Indonesia (UOBI). A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The affirmation of the IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings reflects strong
parental support and linkage for the four banks. The affirmation of Viability
Ratings (VRs) on CIMB Niaga, BII and OCBC NISP reflect the banks' moderate
franchises and broadly stable standalone credit profiles under increased
pressure arising from lower profitability for all these banks and, in case of
CIMB Niaga and BII, weaker asset quality.
Fitch has also assigned a Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F3' to CIMB Niaga
and National Short-Term ratings of 'F1+(idn)' to CIMB Niaga, BII and UOBI.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings & Support Ratings
The IDRs, Support Ratings and National ratings on the four banks reflect Fitch's
view that each bank's higher-rated foreign parent has a high propensity to
provide timely support to its subsidiary, if needed. The Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDRs are constrained by Indonesia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB', while the
Long-Term Local Currency IDRs are constrained by a three-notch uplift from
Indonesia's Long-Term Local Currency IDR. Fitch's view of support is reinforced
by the growing strategic importance of these Indonesian subsidiaries to the
parents' Asia franchises, the parents' majority ownership/control and a high
level of integration with their parents. CIMB Niaga is owned by Malaysia-based
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and BII is owned by Malayan Banking Berhard
(Maybank; A-/Negative). OCBC NISP and UOBI are majority owned by Singapore-based
Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC; AA-/Negative) and United Overseas Bank
Limited (UOB; AA-/Stable), respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Ratings
CIMB Niaga's VR of 'bb' reflects its franchise as Indonesia's fifth-largest bank
by assets at end-2013 and its moderate asset quality, capital position,
profitability and funding profile. BII's VR of 'bb' reflects its modest
capitalisation and profitability, and its smaller franchise compared with CIMB
Niaga. However, this is counterbalanced by BII's slightly lower non-performing
loan ratio and better funding profile compared with CIMB Niaga. OCBC NISP's VR
of 'bb' takes into account its consistently strong asset quality and
satisfactory capital position, despite its smaller franchise, modest
profitability and weaker funding profile compared with CIMB Niaga and BII.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National and Support Ratings
Upside potential for the banks' IDRs may result from an upgrade of the
Indonesian Country Ceiling, but only if the parents' ratings remain above
Indonesia's Country Ceiling. Support ratings are likely to remain unchanged
barring multiple notches of rating changes of their parents' IDRs. There is no
rating upside for the National Ratings as they are already at the top end of the
scale.
Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading to a weakening
of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes to ownership or a
significant weakening in their parents' financial ability, although Fitch
believes this to be a remote prospect in the near- to medium-term. Deterioration
in the banks' standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact their IDRs and
National Rating unless the factors underpinning the parent support also weaken.
OCBC's ratings are presently on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), reflecting OCBC's
planned acquisition of Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank Limited (see "Fitch Places
OCBC on Watch Negative on Wing Hang Bank Takeover Plan", dated 2 April 2014). In
Fitch's view, the RWN on OCBC's ratings is less likely to impact OCBC NISP's
ratings as OCBC's ratings are much higher than the current Indonesian Country
Ceiling.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
Rating upside on the banks' VRs may result if their franchises grow to be more
comparable to the major Indonesian banks', while they maintain healthy
risk-adjusted profitability, high core capitalisation, predominantly low-cost
deposit-funded balance sheets and sound asset quality record. Rating downside
may result from rapid loan growth adversely affecting asset quality and
capitalisation, and/or marked weakening in their liquidity profiles,
particularly if the economic environment were to deteriorate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Ratings
The ratings of the companies' rupiah-denominated senior bonds and bond programme
are the same as their National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings. This is because
these debts constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations
of the concerned entities and rank equally with all their other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the National Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings would affect these issue ratings.
The subordinated debts are rated two notches below the banks' National Long-Term
Rating, comprising one notch for loss severity and one notch for non-performance
risk (partially neutralised by parent support ) to reflect their subordination
status and coupon and/or principal deferral risk.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
CIMB Niaga
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating assigned at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 2012 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 tranche 1and 2 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
BII
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)', Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating assigned at 'F1+(idn)'
Senior unsecured bond tranche II/2012 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Senior debt programme I/2011 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Senior unsecured bond tranche I/2011 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Subordinated bond tranche II/2012 affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Subordinated debt programme I/2011 affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Subordinated bond tranche I/2011 affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Subordinated bond I/2011 affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
OCBC NISP
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDRs affirmed 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 2012 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 tranche 1 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Subordinated bond affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
UOBI
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating assigned at 'F1+(idn)'