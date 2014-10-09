(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
National Long-Term Ratings of three foreign-owned banks in
Indonesia, PT Bank
Commonwealth (PTBC), PT Bank ANZ Indonesia (ANZI), and PT Bank
Permata Tbk
(Permata), at 'AAA(idn)'. The rating Outlooks are Stable. Fitch
has also
affirmed PTBC's National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(idn)' and its
medium-term
notes (MTN) at 'AAA(idn)'. At the same time, Fitch assigned
National Short-Term
Ratings of 'F1+(idn)' to ANZI and Permata. A full list of rating
actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation of the National Long-Term Ratings on the banks
reflects the
continued support from and linkage with their respective
parents.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings
The National Long-Term Ratings reflect Fitch's view that there
is a high
probability of timely support from the banks' higher-rated
foreign parents, if
needed. PTBC and ANZI are 99% owned by Australia-based
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (CBA, 'AA-'/Stable) and Australia & New Zealand
Banking Group (ANZ;
'AA-'/Stable), respectively. Permata, the seventh-largest bank
by assets in
Indonesia, is 44.56% owned by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB;
AA-/Negative).
Fitch's view of support is reinforced by the growing strategic
importance of
these Indonesian subsidiaries to the parents' Asian franchises,
the increased
financial and technical support to develop their Indonesian
banking franchises,
the parents' majority ownership and control, staff from the
parents appointed to
key positions, shared names with the subsidiaries for PTBC and
ANZI, and the
subsidiaries' ability to benefit from their parents
risk-management best
practices. The agency expects the parents to retain their
ownership in the
subsidiaries.
The three banks' asset quality, which is well-managed thus far,
is likely to be
under pressure in the near to medium term due to slower economic
growth in
Indonesia and high interest rates. Nevertheless, risk management
oversight from
the parents, continued improvement in each bank's underwriting
standard, and
their slower loan growth targets in 2014 are likely to keep
asset quality under
control.
Profitability will likely remain subdued for the three banks
because of higher
funding cost following high interest rates and increased
competition among the
larger banks in Indonesia for low-cost funding. Furthermore,
credit costs are
likely to rise, which will also place downward pressure on
profitability. ANZI's
underlying profitability, which is supported by the bank's
stable net interest
margin and non-interest income, is stronger than other two
banks. This is due
mainly to ANZI's substantial portion of higher-yielding consumer
loans,
especially in credit cards and personal banking, compared with
PTBC and Permata,
which focus on SME and commercial segments.
Funding remains a challenge for the three banks, with sluggish
deposit growth
across the sector exacerbated by these banks' smaller franchises
in Indonesia.
The three banks' loan-to-deposit ratios increased to 92%-108% at
end-1H14 from
87%-97% at end-2013 because deposit growth has not kept pace
with loan growth.
However, Fitch expects the slower loan growth in 2H14 to give
the banks a little
leeway in liquidity. PTBC's capitalisation remained strong and
above the
industry average while it was satisfactory for ANZI and
sufficient for Permata.
Fitch expects that capital support from the higher-rated parents
to be
forthcoming in case of capital shortfall at the subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings
Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading
to a weakening
of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes
to ownership or a
significant weakening in their parents' financial ability,
although Fitch
believes this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium
term. The ratings
are already at the top end of the National Ratings scale.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - PTBC's MTNs
PTBC's rupiah-denominated senior bonds issued under its
medium-term note
programme are rated at the same as the bank's National Long-Term
Ratings. This
is because these debts constitute direct, unsubordinated and
senior unsecured
obligations of PTBC and rank equally with all its other
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the National
Long-Term Ratings would
affect these issue ratings.
The full list of rating actions is as follows;
PTBC
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Medium-Term Notes 2011 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
ANZI
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating assigned at 'F1+(idn)'
Permata
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating assigned at 'F1+(idn)'
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, and
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
