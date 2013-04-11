(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based National Reserve Bank's (NRB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-', and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING AND VIABILITY RATING

The affirmation of the ratings, and the removal of the RWN, reflects the reduction in near-term liquidity risk as NRB has continued to generate sufficient cash to repay creditors, and has increased its coverage of outstanding third party liabilities by liquid assets.

The 'B-' Long-term IDR is driven by the 'b-' Viability Rating and reflects the bank's narrow and concentrated franchise, still significant operational and liquidity risks relating to the ongoing wind-down of the business, the investment of the bank's equity in illiquid and/or related party assets, and weak operating performance. The Negative Outlook reflects the potential for further deterioration in the bank's stand-alone profile as the business continues to contract.

During Q113, NRB repaid a further RUB1.1bn of third party retail deposits (partly driven by branch closures). At end-Q113, the bank held RUB3.3bn of highly liquid assets against RUB4.4bn of third party unsecured liabilities (mostly customer accounts).

In addition, the bank has RUB3.3bn of secured (repo) funding, including RUB2.1bn, which it intends to repay rather than seek to extend upon contractual maturity in April 2013, and RUB1.2bn that NRB aims to redeem during Q313. The unwinding of the first facility will free up from encumbrance RUB2.5bn of shares in OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Stable), meaning that highly liquid assets will increase by RUB0.4bn. The second facility is secured by shares in JSC Aeroflot ('BB-'/Stable), which can also be used to generate liquidity, if needed, as they can be refinanced with the Central Bank of Russia. NRB currently controls RUB3.9bn of Aeroflot shares (including those currently pledged and held in a mutual fund). The loan book (net value of RUB3.6bn) and real estate and land investments (RUB3.8bn) could potentially also generate some liquidity through further repayments / sales.

Overall, Fitch views NRB's current liquidity position as reasonably comfortable and as having stabilised compared to 2012. However, the position is still dependent to a significant degree on the relative stability of remaining customer deposits.

NRB's franchise is limited and concentrated, with a few customers dominating both the loan book and deposit base. Reported capitalisation is solid, with an equity/assets ratio of 57% at end-Q113, but the bank's RUB15.8bn of equity is substantially tied up in shares of leasing company Ilyushin Finance (RUB2.7bn), real estate and land (RUB3.8bn), investments in associates (RUB1.7bn) and other illiquid assets (RUB2.9bn). The bank recorded a profit of RUB108m in Q113 after a loss of RUB131m in 2012 under Russian Accounting Standards.

NRB is yet to pay the RUB0.8bn of accrued interest (this is included in the RUB4.4bn of unsecured liabilities above), on a subordinated loan which the bank repaid (the principal) in January 2013. NRB is negotiating with the creditor on the form of repayment/set-off of the remaining obligation.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, VR

The bank could be downgraded if there is renewed deterioration of the liquidity profile, significant distributions of dividends (assets) to the shareholder or renewed political pressure on the owner. Stabilisation of the ratings at their current level is unlikely without a clean-up of the balance sheet and clearer prospects for the bank's future development.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The affirmation of the Support Rating at '5' and the Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor' reflect the bank's low systemic importance and Fitch's view that support from either the shareholder or the Russian authorities cannot be relied upon.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-Term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; removed from RWN

National Long-Term Rating: affirmed 'BB-(rus)'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'; removed from RWN

Support Rating: affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'