COLOMBO/TAIPEI, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
affirmed Sri
Lanka-based Nations Trust Bank PLC's (NTB) National Long-Term
Rating at
'A(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed NTB's subordinated debt at 'A-(lka)' and
assigned an
expected rating of 'A(lka)(EXP)' to its proposed senior
unsecured debentures of
up to LKR3bn.
The final rating on the proposed debentures is contingent upon
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect NTB's expanding franchise, continued process
improvements,
and its high and increasing exposure to customer segments that
are more
susceptible to economic cycles.
Fitch believes that although the successful implementation of
the bank's
medium-term strategic plan could strengthen its overall
franchise and funding
profile, overly aggressive lending to SME and consumer segments
could weaken its
risk profile, if not well managed.
NTB's loan growth slowed during 1H14 to 4% from 12% in 2013,
although it was
still above the sector average. NTB's exposure to the SME,
consumer lending,
credit card and lease segments increased to 77% of gross loans
at end-1H14 from
75% at end-2013.
The increase in exposure to segments that are more susceptible
to economic
cycles could put pressure on NTB's asset quality. Deterioration
in its asset
quality was already apparent as its reported gross
non-performing loan (NPL)
ratio increased to 4.82% in 1H14 from 3.51% in 2013. NTB's
provisioning coverage
remained lower than the average of higher-rated peers.
NTB's net interest margins (NIM) have remained higher than that
of its peers, a
reflection of its portfolio, which has higher-yielding customer
segments.
However, Fitch expects NTB's NIM to fall with decreasing lending
rates. This
could put more pressure on its profitability given potentially
higher credit
costs and high operating costs alongside its plans for
expansion.
The proposed debentures are rated at the same level as NTB's
National Long-Term
Rating as they constitute unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the bank.
The debentures have tenors of four and five years and carry
fixed coupons, and
are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. NTB expects to
use the proceeds
to fund its medium-term lending and reduce asset and liability
mismatches.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An increase in risk appetite in conjunction with its efforts to
speedily
implement its strategic plan by expanding in segments that are
susceptible to
economic cycles could result in a rating downgrade. Aggressive
loan growth or
loan pricing leading to weaker asset quality or weaker
capitalisation would be
key indicators of this.
An upgrade is contingent upon NTB demonstrating progress in
building a strong
commercial banking franchise, which will enhance the stability
of its funding
profile; and the achievement of capital and asset quality levels
in line with
higher-rated commercial banks.
The senior and subordinated debt ratings will move in tandem
with NTB's National
Long-Term Rating.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities"
dated 31 January
2014, and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December
2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
