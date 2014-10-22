(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nationwide
Building
Society's (NBS, A/Stable/F1) GBP15.7bn equivalent outstanding
covered bonds at
'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The rating action follows a review
of the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on NBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an
unchanged IDR uplift of zero, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk) and the 84.5% asset percentage (AP) used in the
programme's
asset coverage test that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis, which
provides more protection than the 92% 'AAA' breakeven AP.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased to 92% currently from 90%
in October 2013,
due to a lower credit loss on the cover pool and lower
refinancing spread
assumptions. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects
that of the
issuer.
The main driver of the 'AAA' breakeven OC of 8.7% (equivalent to
an AP of 92%)
remains the asset disposal loss component of 7.3%, which
reflects the need of a
stressed asset sale to meet timely payments of the bonds should
the source of
payment on the bonds switch to the cover pool. This is lower
than peers since
the maturity mismatches between the assets and the covered bonds
are low (10.9
years versus 6.7 years). As part of the asset coverage test, an
additional
amount of collateral is in place to cover against negative carry
risk. This has
been deducted from the asset disposal loss component, leading to
a lower 'AAA'
breakeven OC. This is followed by the cover pool's credit loss
of 5%, with the
cash flow valuation reducing the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 1.9%.
The 5% credit loss reflects the impact on the breakeven OC from
the weighted
average (WA) default rate of 15.2% and the WA recovery rate of
68.8% in a 'AAA'
scenario. The credit loss improved since October 2013, mainly
due to the
application of the updated UK Criteria Addendum assumptions
published on 30 May
2014, notably the change to the concept of sustainable
loan-to-value to assess
the risk of foreclosure on a loan. This has had a positive
impact on the
analysis of loans issued when house prices were below their
long-term
sustainable levels.
The D-Cap of 4 reflects a moderate payment interruption risk,
unchanged from
Fitch's previous review. The weakest link remains the liquidity
gap and systemic
risk, systemic alternative management, and privileged
derivatives components.
Fitch determined that no additional IDR uplift is applicable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of NBS's covered bonds is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of
the following occurs (i) NBS's IDR is downgraded by two notches
to 'BBB+' or
lower; (ii) the D-Cap is reduced to 2 (high risk) or lower; or
(iii) the level
of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis increases above
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 92%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1564
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria' and 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', both dated 28 May 2014;
'Criteria Addendum
- UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 30 May
2014; 'Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress
Addendum' and
'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: UK - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.