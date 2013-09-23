(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nationwide Building Society's (Nationwide; 'A'/Stable/'F1') GBP15bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook following a downgrade of Nationwide's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A'/Stable/'F1' from 'A+'/Negative/'F1' on 19 September 2013. Nationwide's IDR is driven by its Viability Rating (VR) which was downgraded to 'a' from 'a+'. In addition, the Outlook on the IDR was revised to Stable from Negative. The downgrade mainly reflects Fitch's concerns about continued pressure on post-impairment earnings (see "Fitch Affirms Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group & Santander; Downgrades Nationwide" dated 19 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' rating is based on Nationwide's Long-Term IDR of 'A', the Discontinuity Cap (D-CAP) of 4 (moderate risk) and the asset percentage (AP) of 84.5%, which is below the breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating, at 88%. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable which is driven by the Stable Outlook on Nationwide and the fact that, all else equal, it would require a two-notch downgrade of the IDR before the covered bond rating would be affected. The combination of Nationwide's IDR and the D-Cap of 4 lead to a maximum rating of 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis, down from 'AAA'. However, the bonds can still be rated 'AAA' when factoring in stressed recoveries given default on the bonds. As a result, the downgrade of Nationwide's Long-Term IDR has no impact on the covered bonds' rating, although the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis is lower. The agency takes into account the AP of 84.5% used in the Asset Coverage Test. This provides cushion compared to the 88% 'AAA' breakeven AP. The breakeven AP of 88.0% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario in Fitch's cash-flows model. The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk, the systemic alternative management and the privileged derivatives components, which are the weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation and cover pool-specific alternative management components are assessed as low risk from a discontinuity point of view. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds would be vulnerable if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by at least two categories to 2 (High risk) or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 88.0%. Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Associate Director +44 20 3530 1474 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Kevin Vanistendael Analyst +44 20 3530 1564 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 