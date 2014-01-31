(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Natixis
Cash A1P1, a
France-domiciled money market fund managed by Natixis Asset
Management at
â€˜AAAmmfâ€™.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the rating affirmation are:
-- The portfolioâ€™s strong overall credit quality
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- Short maturity profile with all assets maturing within three
months
-- The fund benefits from close ties with its parent, including
access to a
liquidity facility
-- The adequate capabilities and resources of Natixis Asset
Management as
investment manager
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating
criteria, the fund
seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively
in short-term
securities rated at least â€˜F1â€™ by Fitch or a comparable
credit quality by other
global rating agencies. Also in line with Fitchâ€™s criteria,
the fund limits its
concentration on individual issuers and counterparties. Issuer
diversification
has improved over the last 12 months and has generally been
maintained in line
with Fitchâ€™s guidelines.
As of mid-January 2014, the fundâ€™s portfolio credit factor
(PCF), which is a
risk-weighted measure of the fundâ€™s portfolio assets
accounting for the credit
quality and maturity profile of the portfolio securities, met
Fitchâ€™s â€˜AAAmmfâ€™
rating criterion of 1.50 or less. Only slight and temporary
deviations to this
PCF criterion were observed over the past 12 months.
MATURITY PROFILE
The fund has virtually no exposure to interest rate movements as
duration is
maintained at close to zero, with the individual indexing of
instruments it
invests in to euro overnight index average (EONIA) through
interest rate swaps
with several highly-rated counterparties. The fundâ€™s
guidelines also restrict
the maturity of investments to 3 months. As such, the portfolio
weighted average
final maturity (WAL) is structurally capped at 90 days and stood
at 29 days as
of mid-January 2014.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to manage investor redemption risk through
investment
restrictions aimed at maintaining sufficient liquidity. In line
with Fitch's
rating criteria, the fund seeks to maintain on average 10% of
assets in
securities maturing overnight or other qualifying liquid assets,
such as
government securities. Fitch notes deviations from the
agencyâ€™s criteria
baseline with respect to one-week portfolio liquidity. This
deviation is
mitigated by the fact that the fund has historically had access
to a liquidity
facility provided by its parent, Groupe BPCE (A/stable/F1).
Fitch typically does
not take account of uncommitted liquidity lines in its rating
analysis; however,
the agency views Natixis Cash A1P1â€™s liquidity facility as a
strategic
commitment on the part of its parent. In 2013, the fund
temporarily used this
facility, which is limited to 10% of portfolio total assets as
per UCITS
regulation.
PARENT EXPOSURE
Exposure to Groupe BPCE, the fundâ€™s ultimate parent, is
currently at 4.4%. All
transactions are executed at armâ€™s length. Furthermore,
relative to Groupe
BPCEâ€™s overall funding profile, the fund is not a significant
short-term funding
provider to its parent.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The fundâ€™s objective is to provide a steadily accruing
accumulative net asset
value (NAV), in line with daily euro interbank rates as measured
by the EONIA.
The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a
diversified
portfolio of short-term money market instruments including time
deposits,
certificates of deposit, commercial papers, sovereign bonds and
notes, and
repurchase agreements.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
The fund is a France-domiciled Fonds Commun de Placement (FCP)
pursuant to the
UCITS regulation. As of 17 January 2014 the fundâ€™s total
assets stood at
EUR2.3bn. Natixis Asset Management, the fundâ€™s investment
manager, is the
European investment expert of Natixis Global Asset Management
(the global asset
manager of Natixis, a subsidiary of Groupe BPCE). At
end-December 2013, Natixis
Asset Management had EUR293.9bn of assets under management, of
which about 11.5%
were money market assets. Fitch views Groupe BPCE, Natixis and
Natixis Asset
Managementâ€™s investment advisory capabilities, financial and
resource
commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and
compliance
procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to
the fund.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the fundâ€™s
credit quality,
liquidity or market risk profiles. Temporary deviations from
Fitchâ€™s criteria
need not automatically result in rating changes, provided the
fund manager is
able to address them with credible near-term remedial actions.
However, material
adverse and continued deviations from Fitch's guidelines for any
key rating
driver, including portfolio liquidity, could result in a
downgrade of the
rating.
Given the fundâ€™s high exposure to the French banking sector,
the rating may be
sensitive to material adverse changes in the bank system.
Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other
pertinent fund data
from the funds' administrator to conduct surveillance against
ratings guidelines
and maintain its money market fund ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Committee Chairperson
Roger Merritt
Managing Director
+ 1 212 908 636
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain,
Natixis Asset Management and CACEIS, the fund administrator.
Applicable criteria, â€˜Global Money Market Fund Rating
Criteriaâ€™, dated 13
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
2014 Outlook: Money Market Funds
here
European Money Market Fund Quarterly - Euro - 3Q13
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.