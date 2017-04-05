(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Navient
Corporation's
(Navient) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured debt rating
at 'BB' and Short-Term IDR at 'B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of
ratings is detailed at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating affirmation reflects Navient's strong market position
and
demonstrated servicing track record (as part of its predecessor
organization) in
the student loan servicing space, the low credit risk and
predictable cash flow
nature of its federal student loan assets and fee-based
businesses, appropriate
risk-adjusted capitalization, adequate liquidity and seasoned
management team.
Rating constraints include Navient's concentrated business
model, reliance on
wholesale funding sources, refinancing risk associated with
elevated unsecured
debt maturities in the 2018-2019 time period, long-term
strategic uncertainty
and heightened regulatory, legislative and litigation risk.
Navient's $112 billion loan portfolio ($32 billion of Federal
Family Education
Loan Program Stafford loans, $55 billion of FFELP
Consolidation loans
and $25 billion of private loans) at Dec. 31, 2016 are in
run-off, which means
the company's third-party servicing and asset recovery
operations (Business
Services segment) are the primary sources of potential long-term
core earnings
growth. However, the student loan portfolio is expected to
amortize over an
extended period of time which, Fitch believes, could provide the
company with
time to execute on growth initiatives aimed at offsetting the
declining loan
portfolio, including getting back into the private student loan
origination
business once its non-compete agreement with SLM Corporation
ends in January
2019.
Net interest income on the FFELP and private student loan
portfolios continue to
account for the vast majority of earnings, but Navient has made
progress growing
the contribution from its Business Services segment. The
company's acquisitions
of Gila, LLC (Gila), and Xtend Healthcare (Xtend) in 2015 helped
drive
non-education fee revenue up 77% in 2016 from the prior year,
and management is
projecting this revenue to grow by more than 20% in 2017.
In July 2016, Navient was selected by the U.S. Department of
Education (ED) as
one of three companies to bid for ED's contract to create a new
unified
servicing platform for the Direct Student Loan Program.
Conversely, United
Student Aid (USA) Funds, Inc., Navient's largest federal student
loan guarantor
client representing roughly $170 million of Navient's 2016
revenue, was acquired
by a competitor, creating uncertainty as to whether Navient will
be able to
retain this important relationship beyond 2017. An inability of
Navient to
retain existing contracts and secure new contracts could result
in negative
ratings momentum.
Acquisitions of student loan portfolios over the past two years
have been
complicated by the emergence of technical default risk on FFELP
securitizations
that stems from the myriad government-sponsored student debt
payment relief
programs that have slowed the pace of borrower repayments, and
may result in
certain ABS transactions being in default if the bonds are not
fully repaid by
their legal final maturity dates.
In an effort to avoid bond downgrades and technical defaults,
Navient has sought
to exercise its option to accelerate the purchase of remaining
pools of loans
held within its more fully amortized FFELP trusts, as well as
obtain investor
approval to extend the maturity dates of the trusts under review
for rating
actions. Fitch views management's ability to take several
actions to mitigate
the impact of this issue on its liquidity and funding favorably.
With less than
$1 billion of Navient-sponsored FFELP transactions on Negative
Watch as of March
31, 2017, Fitch believes the uncertainty surrounding the
potential impact of the
legal final maturity date issue has largely lifted as evidenced
by the
tightening of FFELP ABS spreads over the past year and new
transaction issuance.
Fitch believes Navient has made meaningful progress toward
strengthening its
liquidity position over the past 12 months by issuing unsecured
debt amounting
to $1.25 billion in 2016 and $750 million thus far in 2017. With
the additional
liquidity, Navient was able to reduce its unsecured debt balance
by $1.4 billion
over the course of 2016 and Fitch expects that it will continue
to work toward
reducing 2018 and 2019 maturities over the course of 2017.The
company was also
able to execute another repurchase facility, extracting
liquidity from the
overcollateralization of certain private student loan trusts in
2016, which
further enhanced its liquidity position. While core earnings are
expected to
continue to be pressured after declining 14% in 2016, driven by
further
shrinkage of its student loan portfolio, Fitch expects cash
flows to be more
stable than earnings, supported by the release of residuals and
overcollateralization from its securitization trusts.
Fitch believes Navient's operating cash flows will be sufficient
to service
unsecured debt maturities over the next 12 months, but liquidity
coverage
weakens in the 2018-2020 period, given elevated unsecured debt
maturities,
including $2.1 billion in 2018, $2.4 billion in 2019 and $2.1
billion in 2020.
The company can offset this pressure by extracting additional
overcollateralization from its student loan ABS trusts, through
securitization
of unencumbered loans, issuance of senior unsecured notes,
and/or reducing
shareholder distributions. Further, Navient could continue to
utilize excess
liquidity and cash flow to prepay unsecured debt through
open-market repurchases
and tender offers. An inability to execute on these options in
advance of the
higher unsecured debt maturities beginning in 2018 could lead to
negative rating
actions.
On Jan. 18, 2017, after conducting a review of the servicing
practices of
student loans that included an investigation of Navient over the
prior three
years, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced
a lawsuit
(enforcement action) against Navient. The CFPB seeks injunctive
relief,
restitution to borrowers, refunds, damages, and civil money
penalties. The state
attorneys general in Illinois and Washington also filed lawsuits
against
Navient. Fitch believes the enforcement action against Navient
creates an
additional layer of uncertainty, which includes not only the
potential monetary
restitution to borrowers and fines, but the potential
reputational risk an
adverse judgement could have on current and future client
relationships,
particularly government contracts.
The senior unsecured debt ratings are equalized with Navient's
IDR. The
equalization reflects the availability of sufficient
unencumbered assets, which
Fitch believes enhances Navient's financial flexibility.
The Stable Outlook reflects the company's ability to continue to
access the
unsecured debt and ABS markets at a reasonable cost, maintenance
of strong
liquidity levels commensurate with upcoming debt maturities,
appropriately
manage credit risk on private student loans, and moderate demand
on capital and
liquidity from new business initiatives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes positive rating momentum is limited in the near
term. However,
sustained access to the unsecured debt markets at a reasonable
cost, meaningful
improvements in core fee-business growth and operating
performance, a
demonstrated ability to successfully launch and grow new
businesses that enhance
Navient's earnings capacity, and continued moderation in
shareholder
distributions could support positive ratings momentum longer
term.
In the near term, Navient's primary negative rating sensitivity
relates to the
emerging refinance risk associated with its elevated debt
maturities in
2018-2020. An inability to further address refinancing risk via
increased
liquidity, repurchase/repayment of existing debt, and/or
moderated shareholder
distributions, could have negative rating implications.
Longer term, negative ratings momentum could develop from an
inability to access
the capital markets at a reasonable cost, deteriorating credit
performance, a
weakened capitalization profile, an adverse outcome in the
pending CFPB/State
attorneys general legal actions against the company that
significantly impairs
its liquidity and/or future profitability, new and more onerous
rules and
regulations, declines in fee revenue resulting from a loss of or
sustained
reduction in key contracts and/or other relationships, or an
inability to
execute on strategic initiatives that can produce sustainable
earnings over
time.
The senior unsecured debt ratings are primarily sensitive to
changes in the
Long-Term IDR of Navient.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Navient Corporation Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Taiano, CPA
Director
+1-646-582-4956
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jared Kirsch, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0332
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021694
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
