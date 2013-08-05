(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Navy
Mutual Aid
Association's (NMAA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'A+'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NMAA's IFS rating and Stable Outlook reflect the association's
strong capital
levels, high-quality and liquid investment portfolio, and
conservative financial
profile. Product liabilities are predominantly composed of term
and universal
life insurance products which have predictable cash flows and
are free of more
volatile variable annuity products.
Fitch views as additional strengths NMAA's conservative
reserving, excellent
persistency, and consistently low expense ratios. Fitch believes
that NMAA's
mortality experience is within expectations.
NMAA's balance sheet strength is highlighted by a year-end 2012
investment
portfolio composed of 36% U.S. government-guaranteed or
government-sponsored
enterprise debt. Exposure to structured securities is very low
at less than 2%
of investments and consists primarily of agency-backed
residential
mortgage-backed securities.
The company's portfolio yields were up a small amount in 2012,
after following
the general industry trend of declining yields the previous two
years. The
increase reflects small changes to the risk profile of NMAA's
investment
portfolio and the reinvestment of a portion of NMAA's higher
than normal level
of cash into more productive assets. NMAA's yields have
consistently exceeded
6%, which is well above industry averages. NMAA's strong
investment performance
has allowed the company to credit high excess interest on its
life insurance
policy reserves.
Rating concerns include the long-term challenge of membership
growth and NMAA's
limited access to capital markets, although Fitch considers
financial
flexibility adequate for NMAA's unique business profile and
product portfolio.
NMAA's total adjusted capital (TAC) was flat in 2012 at $220
million and
year-end 2012 NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) was 394% compared to
399% at
year-end 2011, driven primarily by higher net operating income
that was offset
by a $22 million reserve increase related to changes made to
reserving methods.
The 2012 reserve increase is mainly a continuing evaluation of
product reserves
that led to a similar increase in 2011 term life reserves. Fitch
believes the
reserving changes have led to more appropriate product reserves.
Net operating income increased to $22.9 million in 2012 from
$3.8 million in
2011 as NMAA posted decreased death benefit payments. For 2013
Fitch expects the
net operating income level to be similar and TAC to increase,
absent any
mortality spikes.
NMAA has a strong niche position as a low-cost provider of
insurance protection
products to the United States sea services and their families.
NMAA serves
active, reserve and retired members of the U.S. Navy, U.S.
Marine Corps, U.S.
Coast Guard, U.S. Public Health Service and National Oceanic and
Atmospheric
Administration and had total assets of approximately $2.7
billion at year-end
2012. The association is located in Arlington, VA and had
approximately 113,800
members and $23 billion of insurance in force at the end of
2012.
NMAA's ratings are based in part on its unique profile as a
modest-scale,
nonprofit institution serving a narrow customer base. Fitch
believes that the
Association's strategy to provide high-value products to its
customers and
maintain prudent levels of reserves and capital, rather than
generating stronger
earnings and higher capital levels, limits the upside range of
its IFS rating.
Barring any change in these qualities, Fitch views Navy Mutual
at the upper end
of that range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings drivers that could result in a downgrade include:
--A decline in estimated RBC to below 300% company action level;
--A significant change in war risk exposure and experience;
--An unfavorable change in tax/regulatory status.
Fitch affirms the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Navy Mutual Aid Association
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bruce E. Cox
Director
+1-312-606-2316
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA,
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke, CPA and CFA,
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 11, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.