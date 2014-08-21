(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nedgroup
Investments Money
Market Fund's National Fund Credit Rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and
removed the fund
from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The National Fund Volatility
Rating of
'V1(zaf)' has also been affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The removal of the RWN follows the removal of the fund's
exposure to the
financially troubled African Bank on 18 August 2014. The removal
of the exposure
has eliminated uncertainty from the fund resulting from African
Bank's evolving
credit profile.
The fund has confirmed that it followed applicable regulatory
guidance when
writing down the value of African Bank senior debt by 10%, as
required, on 11
August 2014, which was absorbed through accrued income. The fund
has confirmed
that its capital was not affected by the writedown.
The fund's current weighted-average credit quality (as measured
by its Weighted
Average Rating Factor or WARF) is consistent with a 'AAA(zaf)'
National Fund
Credit Rating, following the removal of the African Bank
exposure. However,
Fitch has not upgraded the fund to 'AAA(zaf)' as the agency
considers the fund
concentrated per its rating criteria. Fitch may assign a lower
rating than the
WARF-implied level to funds it deems concentrated (as measured
by top one, three
and five issuer concentrations). This approach is consistent
with Fitch's
approach to rating other comparable funds in South Africa. The
fund's
prospective credit quality is high, consistent with a 'AA+(zaf)'
National Fund
Credit Rating (after incorporating an adjustment for
concentration risk.) The
fund has a combined exposure of around 80% to the five largest
banks in South
Africa, as of 18 August 2014.
As of 18 August 2014 the fund had assets with overnight and
seven-day maturities
of 5% and 12% respectively, which is broadly comparable with the
average
observed in South African money market funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will continue to monitor the fund closely, notably the
magnitude of any
outflows from the fund. Material sudden or sustained outflows
could lead Fitch
to place the fund back on RWN or downgrade the fund.
RATING CRITERIA
Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund
rating criteria.
This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South
African MMFs
and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national
MMF rating
criteria. Specifically, the high level of concentration in these
funds, a
structural characteristic of the South African market, is
inconsistent with
Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. As a result of this
concentration
risk South African MMFs are typically unable to achieve a
'AAA(zaf)' National
Fund Credit Rating. There are also regulatory differences
between US and
European MMFs (subject to Rule 2a-7 in the US and ESMA
guidelines for MMFs in
Europe) and the regulatory regime in South Africa.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0386
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain,
Nedgroup Investments and Taquanta Asset Managers.
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 13
August 2013,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
here
Asset Management in South Africa - Multi-Asset Funds Driving
Industry Growth
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.