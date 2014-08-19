(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nestle SA's (Nestle) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'AA+', including debt issued by Nestle Holdings, Inc. (USA), and its Short-term IDRs at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. Today's affirmation reflects our expectation that despite the share buyback planned for 2014 and 2015, currency headwinds affecting developing markets operations and a persistently weak consumer environment in Europe, Nestle should maintain an operating profile and credit metrics consistent with its 'AA+' IDR. Nestle remains immune to pressure to leverage up, due to its capacity to generate sufficient resources to invest in high-growth businesses and markets. We assume low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth, at least stable operating profit margin and limited M&A, leading to a mild improvement of leverage in 2014, before stabilising in 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS Diversification Complements Resilient Business Nestle's 'AA+' ratings reflect operations in a sector characterised by high business stability and low capex and R&D spending requirements compared with other highly rated corporations. Furthermore, within its industry Nestle benefits from a portfolio in several high profit margin categories, from ownership of some of the strongest brands as well as from consistent and successful innovation. Well-balanced geographical diversity between developed and emerging markets further supports the ratings. Superior Sales Growth Over the years, volume and pricing have consistently contributed to revenue growth, underlining Nestle's ability to drive both components while delivering profit margin improvements. It maintained healthy organic sales growth of 4.6% in 2013 and 4.7% in 1H14, making it one of the best-performing global fast-moving goods players during that period. Fitch expects Nestle to continue its strong performance and to deliver organic growth of around 5% for 2014. Growth will be driven by both volume and pricing, which are in turn supported by Nestle's ability in continued innovation and cost efficiencies. L'Oreal Transaction and M&A Historically, Fitch has not considered Nestle's stake in L'Oreal as cash for the purpose of calculating credit protection measures. We expect proceeds from any L'Oreal sale would be distributed to shareholders. This was confirmed by Nestle's announcement of its CHF8bn share buyback programme launched over 2014 and 2015 where proceeds of the L'Oreal shares sale (EUR3.4bn) will be used to fund its 2014 share buyback disbursements. The partial sale of the L'Oreal shares also removed near-term uncertainty resulting from the expiry of pre-emption rights between L'Oreal and Nestle in April 2014. Tight Leverage for 'AA+' Nestle has been reducing lease-adjusted net debt to funds from operations (FFO), to 1.35x at FYE13 from a peak of almost 1.6x in FYE12, following acquisitions conducted over 2011 and 2012. While we project this particular metric will remain close to the 1.2x upper threshold consistent with its current rating, we expect Nestle to be committed to maintaining its 'AA+' ratings, balancing the pace of share buybacks and acquisitions relative to free cash flow and divestments. Growing Profit Margins Reported trading operating margin (continuing operations) increased to 15.2% in 2013, up 20bp versus last year and up 40bps in constant currencies. As management continues to extract cost savings and input prices have now levelled out, Fitch expects Nestle's profit margin to continue to improve slightly, subject to the pace of growing consumer-facing marketing and promotions in both developed markets and emerging markets. Future in Healthcare and Nutrition Nestle took full control of Galderma, a dermatology company for EUR2.6bn, as part of the L'Oreal transaction in February 2014. In May 2014, it spent USD1.4bn on rights to cosmetic products from Valeant Pharmaceuticals. The acquisitions underline Nestle's gradually increasing focus on science-based nutrition, healthcare and wellness. In common with other global players Nestle is shedding minor low-margin food and drink brands and replacing them with a combination of healthcare and nutrition brands. We do not, however, expect major transactions that would materially change Nestle's business profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) net leverage below 0.8x (2013: 1.35x) as a result of asset sale proceeds, or improvement in operations - Renewed commitment to a 'AAA' rating Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action would be a deterioration of Nestle's credit metrics in conjunction with an actual or prospective weakening of its operating profile, namely: - Adjusted FFO net leverage above 1.2x - Deterioration in free cash flow (FCF) generation before dividends, taking pre-dividend FCF margin below 7% (2013:10.1%) - Significant or prolonged downturn in emerging markets, or in its main developed markets, causing a slowdown in organic growth (below 5%) and reduction in profits (EBIT margin below 15%) - FFO fixed charge coverage (inc. rents) below 12.5x (2013:13.3x) LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Nestle SA Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook is Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Nestle Holdings, Inc. Nestle Holdings, Inc. (USA) Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA+' Nestle Finance International Ltd. Guaranteed commercial paper and bonds affirmed at 'F1+'/'AA+' respectively Nestle Holdings (UK) PLC Guaranteed commercial paper and bonds affirmed at 'F1+'/'AA+' respectively Nestle Capital Corporation (USA) Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+' Nestle Australia Ltd Guaranteed commercial paper, affirmed at 'F1+' 