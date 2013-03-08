(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today affirmed the
long-term and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of New York Community
Bank at
'BBB+/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
Today's rating affirmation reflects NYCB's strong track record
implementing its
focused multifamily lending strategy in the New York City area
as well as its
solid earnings and asset quality. These strengths are balanced
against NYCB's
relatively higher risk funding profile and modest franchise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs and Preferred Stock
Loss history continues to be a rating strength for the
institution. Through the
credit cycle, NCOs peaked at 34bps and totaled just 13bps in
2012. Low losses
are attributable to NYCB's ability to execute its core strategy
of
rent-regulated, multi-family lending predominantly in NYCB's
core market in New
York City. However, NPAs for the institution remain elevated
compared to
pre-crisis levels at 2.36. Fitch expects the level of NPAs to
continue to
decline while NCOs remain low.
Earnings performance is solid. NYCB's ROA of 1.18% compares
favorably with
similarly rated institutions. NYCB's profitability is a function
of low credit
costs, low overhead expenses and a balance sheet which has a
greater percentage
loans than most banks. Fitch expects NYCB's profitability to
face headwinds in
2013 as the low rate environment and increasing competition for
multi-family
loans pressures net interest margin. Additionally, mortgage
banking could also
see some contraction as many borrowers no longer have economic
incentive to
refinance their home mortgages.
NYCB's limited franchise remains ratings weakness for the
institution. NYCB is
reliant on wholesale funding as the institution continues to try
to grow its
core deposit base. With a loan to deposit ratio of 128%, it
remains an outlier
relative to similarly rated peers. Further, NYCB's commercial
loan origination
platform is largely originated via brokerage channels, which
leaves limited
opportunity to cross sell products and diversify income. NYCB's
acquired
mortgage banking platform has introduced some diversity into the
company's
revenue mix. However, mortgage banking tends to be volatile, and
Fitch considers
the quality of this income weaker than that of the core
multifamily business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs and Preferred Stock
NYCB's ratings are highly sensitive to the multifamily market in
the New York
City area. Loosening of rent-regulations in the New York area
could be a
negative rating driver for the institution. Additionally,
aggressive capital
management or any deterioration of asset quality metrics could
also result in
negative ratings pressure.
NYCB continues to eye potential large accretive acquisitions.
Such a transaction
will be viewed by Fitch with caution. Although NYCB has
demonstrated the ability
to integrate many institutions in the past, large acquisitions
will require
commensurate enhancements to risk management and will likely
make NYCB a
systemically important financial institution under Dodd-Frank.
Conversely, NYCB has very limited ability to achieve ratings
improvement given
its concentration to asset classes, geographies and single name
borrowers.
Further, NYCB's limited franchise and funding profile also make
positive ratings
action unlikely in the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floors
NYCB has a Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of
'NF'. Fitch
believes that they are not systemically important and therefore,
the probability
of support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
external
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors
Fitch does not anticipate changes to NYCB's Support Ratings or
Support Rating
Floors given size and the lack of systemic importance of the
institution.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
New York Community Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
New York Community Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2'.
New York Commercial Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2'.
Richmond County Capital Corporation
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
