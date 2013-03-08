(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today affirmed the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of New York Community Bank at 'BBB+/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE Today's rating affirmation reflects NYCB's strong track record implementing its focused multifamily lending strategy in the New York City area as well as its solid earnings and asset quality. These strengths are balanced against NYCB's relatively higher risk funding profile and modest franchise. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs and Preferred Stock Loss history continues to be a rating strength for the institution. Through the credit cycle, NCOs peaked at 34bps and totaled just 13bps in 2012. Low losses are attributable to NYCB's ability to execute its core strategy of rent-regulated, multi-family lending predominantly in NYCB's core market in New York City. However, NPAs for the institution remain elevated compared to pre-crisis levels at 2.36. Fitch expects the level of NPAs to continue to decline while NCOs remain low. Earnings performance is solid. NYCB's ROA of 1.18% compares favorably with similarly rated institutions. NYCB's profitability is a function of low credit costs, low overhead expenses and a balance sheet which has a greater percentage loans than most banks. Fitch expects NYCB's profitability to face headwinds in 2013 as the low rate environment and increasing competition for multi-family loans pressures net interest margin. Additionally, mortgage banking could also see some contraction as many borrowers no longer have economic incentive to refinance their home mortgages. NYCB's limited franchise remains ratings weakness for the institution. NYCB is reliant on wholesale funding as the institution continues to try to grow its core deposit base. With a loan to deposit ratio of 128%, it remains an outlier relative to similarly rated peers. Further, NYCB's commercial loan origination platform is largely originated via brokerage channels, which leaves limited opportunity to cross sell products and diversify income. NYCB's acquired mortgage banking platform has introduced some diversity into the company's revenue mix. However, mortgage banking tends to be volatile, and Fitch considers the quality of this income weaker than that of the core multifamily business. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs and Preferred Stock NYCB's ratings are highly sensitive to the multifamily market in the New York City area. Loosening of rent-regulations in the New York area could be a negative rating driver for the institution. Additionally, aggressive capital management or any deterioration of asset quality metrics could also result in negative ratings pressure. NYCB continues to eye potential large accretive acquisitions. Such a transaction will be viewed by Fitch with caution. Although NYCB has demonstrated the ability to integrate many institutions in the past, large acquisitions will require commensurate enhancements to risk management and will likely make NYCB a systemically important financial institution under Dodd-Frank. Conversely, NYCB has very limited ability to achieve ratings improvement given its concentration to asset classes, geographies and single name borrowers. Further, NYCB's limited franchise and funding profile also make positive ratings action unlikely in the near term. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floors NYCB has a Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of 'NF'. Fitch believes that they are not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any external support. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors Fitch does not anticipate changes to NYCB's Support Ratings or Support Rating Floors given size and the lack of systemic importance of the institution. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: New York Community Bancorp --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Viability rating at 'bbb+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. New York Community Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Viability rating at 'bbb+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2'. New York Commercial Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Viability rating at 'bbb+'. --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'; --Short-Term deposits at 'F2'. Richmond County Capital Corporation --Preferred stock at 'BB-'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Risk Radar' (Jan. 16, 2013); --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q12' (Feb. 21, 2013). 