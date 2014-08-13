(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New York
Life Insurance
Company's (New York Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'AAA'.
Fitch has also affirmed all other ratings assigned to New York
Life and certain
subsidiaries. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect New York Life's leading market position,
extremely
strong capitalization, and solid operating profile with
favorable risk-adjusted
profitability. The ratings also consider the company's
above-average exposure to
risky assets and ongoing challenges related to the protracted
low interest rate
environment.
New York Life's very strong operating profile reflects the
company's leading
position in the U.S. life insurance and annuity markets,
diversified business
mix, and low-risk product strategy. Key competitive strengths
include the
company's strong brand name, well-established market positions,
and effective
career distribution system. The company's business lines produce
predictable
cash flows and include individual participating whole life
insurance, income and
market value-adjusted annuities, and variable annuities without
aggressive
living benefit guarantees.
Fitch views the company's continued capital growth as a
fundamental strength of
the company. New York Life expanded its statutory surplus by 10%
to $21.5
billion at year-end 2013, largely driven by earnings and
unrealized investment
gains during the year. The company's capitalization remains
extremely strong
based on Fitch's estimate of its NAIC risk-based capital (RBC)
ratio of 578% as
of March 31, 2014. New York Life's financial leverage, defined
as surplus notes
to total adjusted capital (TAC), remains low at 9.3% at year-end
2013.
Fitch considers New York Life's profitability as moderate on an
absolute basis
and somewhat suppressed by its large capital base. However,
results compare
favorably to its rated peer group and on a risk-adjusted basis,
given its
conservative product profile and operating strategy. New York
Life's diversified
operating segments and large traditional life insurance book
generate
high-quality, stable earnings.
New York Life reported higher operating earnings in 2013,
partially due to
greater asset-based fees driven by favorable capital market
performance and
sales activity, which was somewhat offset by modest spread
compression in
interest rate-sensitive business. Fitch believes that New York
Life's exposure
to potential economic headwinds and the low interest rate
environment is
manageable.
New York Life's risky assets ratio (measured by below
investment-grade bonds,
common stocks, schedule BA other invested assets, and troubled
real estate as a
percentage of total adjusted capital) remained above industry
average at 120% as
of March 31, 2014. The company's asset-liability management
strategy matches a
diversified portfolio of limited partnerships and other private
equity
investments with participating business lines. New York Life's
well-diversified,
liquid investment portfolio continues to perform well with
minimal
credit-related impairments in 2013.
The ratings on New York Life Global Funding's funding
agreement-backed note
programs and related issues recognize that the trust obligations
are secured by
funding agreements issued by New York Life with cash flow
structures that enable
the trustees to pay the principal and interest on the notes.
Thus, the note
programs are dependent on New York Life's credit quality and are
assigned a
rating equal to the company's IFS rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
New York Life's IFS ratings are currently at Fitch's highest
level. Key ratings
triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--A material weakening of operating company RBC ratio to below
425% through
either declining asset quality or aggressive growth;
--A significant increase in near-term earnings volatility that
is outside the
historical average;
--Future increases in financial leverage to more than 15% on a
sustained basis,
or a reduction in GAAP-based, EBIT fixed-charge coverage below
6x;
--A decrease in the financial flexibility associated with the
company's
participating whole life business;
--A major acquisition that leads New York Life away from its
core expertise;
--An unexpected shift in tax, regulatory or market dynamics that
weakens New
York Life's competitive strengths.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
New York Life Insurance Company
--Long-term IDR at 'AA+';
--IFS at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--$1,000,000,000 5.875% surplus note due May 15, 2033 at 'AA';
--$1,000,000,000 6.75% surplus note due Nov. 15, 2039 at 'AA'.
New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation
--IFS at 'AAA'.
NYL Capital Corporation
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
New York Life Funding
--Program rating at 'AAA'.
New York Life Global Funding
--Program rating at 'AAA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.,
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
