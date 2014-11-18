(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/SYDNEY, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
New Zealand
Local Government Funding Agency Limited's (LGFA) Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA+' and Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR
at 'AA'. Fitch
has also affirmed its Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
IDRs at 'F1+'. The
Outlook on the long-term ratings has been revised to Positive
from Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the senior unsecured local
currency bonds
at 'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of LGFA's ratings reflects its strong links to
the sovereign,
which is a shareholder in the company and a liquidity support
provider, and the
sound underlying asset quality of its other shareholders - local
councils -
which is supported by a joint and several liability guarantee
(JSLG). Fitch has
classified LGFA as a dependent entity under its Public Sector
Entity criteria
and equalised the rating of LGFA with that of the sovereign's
rating
(AA+/Positive).
The revision of LGFA's Outlook to Positive reflects the Positive
Outlook on the
sovereign rating as LGFA is now credit linked.
LGFA's asset pool is concentrated among the larger New Zealand
councils, in
particular Auckland Council, which accounted for around 32% of
the total
exposure at 3Q14. However, given the supportive institutional
framework, limited
levels of responsibilities and strong operating margins, the
credit profile of
New Zealand local governments is strong.
All principal shareholders and borrowers with more than NZD20m
in loans are
required to sign the JSLG. Under this guarantee, a security
trustee can on
behalf of, among others, LGFA's bondholders, call on guarantors
directly
following a payment default by LGFA. The JSLG is on demand and
can be called
without board or court order but limited to the maximum rate
proceeds of each
guarantor.
LGFA retains modest operating and debt reserves and good access
to funding
through credit facilities to satisfy any immediate needs. It has
access to the
liquidity facility from the Debt Management Office, which it has
yet to draw on.
LGFA also maintains consistent market access for borrowing and
liquidity.
Profitability is modest but improving with net profit at NZD6.9m
in the
financial year ended 30 June 2014 (FY14) and forecast to
increase to NZD7.1m by
FY17 on the back of increasing on-lending, which is projected to
rise from
NZD3.7bn in FY14 to NZD6.5bn by FY17.
LGFA can raise debt in local and foreign currency in both
domestic and offshore
markets. The entity's asset maturity profile is presently
directly linked to its
debt maturity profile, with the exception of some prefunding
liquidity. Debt
will increase as shareholders' funding needs grow and additional
local councils
become borrowers.
LGFA is 20% owned by the sovereign, and 80% owned by the local
councils who
borrow from the vehicle. LGFA's primary purpose is to provide
long-term and
cost-efficient funding to local councils.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive or negative rating action on the sovereign would lead
to a similar
action on LGFA.
Furthermore, significant changes to LGFA's legal status or
strategic importance
could result in the entity no longer being classified as a
dependent public
sector entity and, therefore, no longer credit-linked to the
sovereign.
