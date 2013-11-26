SYDNEY, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency Limited's (LGFA) Long-Term Local Currency Rating at 'AA+' and Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating at 'AA'. Fitch has also affirmed its Short-Term Foreign- and Local Currency Ratings at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term Ratings is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's affirmation of LGFA's ratings reflects its strong links to the sovereign and the sound underlying asset quality of its shareholders, local councils, which is supported by a joint and several liability guarantee (JSL). LGFA's Long-Term Foreign Currency rating is capped by the ratings of the sovereign. Fitch uses the Portfolio Stress Calculator (PSC), as set out in US Public Finance criteria entitled "State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria", to gauge the Weighted Average Default Rate (WADR), of the underlying loan portfolio. LGFA's nature means its asset pool is concentrated by the larger New Zealand councils. Asset quality is supported by each council's ability to have a charge related to unpaid rates, which provides recourse to the underlying rateable properties. The strong linkage between LGFA and the sovereign provides credit enhancement, with the final ratings, however, capped at the sovereign rating level. LGFA's debt is not guaranteed by the sovereign, but Fitch views its support as exceptionally strong. In addition to its 20% ownership, through the New Zealand Debt Management Office (DMO), the sovereign has provided a NZD700m liquidity facility. The DMO also provides LGFA with operational support through treasury functionality, back-office systems and the sole counterparty for derivative transactions. LGFA has issued four bonds with maturities April 2015, December 2017, March 2019 and May 2021. Total issuance at FYE13 was NZD2.4bn, compared to NZD835m at FYE12. LGFA's asset maturity profile is directly linked to their debt maturity profile, with the exception of some prefunding liquidity. LGFA's debt is expected to grow to NZD7.4bn by FYE20. The agency believes that LGFA has sufficient liquidity as it aims to hold 10% of its assets in liquid form and benefits from a liquidity facility of up to NZD700m, which grows to NZD1bn in FY15. LGFA is 20% owned by the sovereign, and 80% owned by the local councils who are borrowing from the vehicle. Its primary purpose is to provide long-term and cost-efficient funding to local councils. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative rating action could be triggered by deterioration in the quality of underlying assets, which would be reflected in a weakening of the implied weighted average rating calculated by Fitch. Furthermore, changes to the sovereign's ratings, weakening links to the government, or funding and liquidity would also be viewed negatively. Positive rating action would be driven by an improvement in underlying asset quality while also being capped by the sovereign's ratings. Contacts: Matthew Wright Director +61 2 8256 0323 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States', dated 04 March 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.