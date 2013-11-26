SYDNEY, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
Zealand Local
Government Funding Agency Limited's (LGFA) Long-Term Local
Currency Rating at
'AA+' and Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating at 'AA'. Fitch has
also affirmed its
Short-Term Foreign- and Local Currency Ratings at 'F1+'. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term Ratings is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed the senior
unsecured bonds at 'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of LGFA's ratings reflects its strong links
to the sovereign
and the sound underlying asset quality of its shareholders,
local councils,
which is supported by a joint and several liability guarantee
(JSL). LGFA's
Long-Term Foreign Currency rating is capped by the ratings of
the sovereign.
Fitch uses the Portfolio Stress Calculator (PSC), as set out in
US Public
Finance criteria entitled "State Revolving Fund and Leveraged
Municipal Loan
Pool Criteria", to gauge the Weighted Average Default Rate
(WADR), of the
underlying loan portfolio. LGFA's nature means its asset pool is
concentrated by
the larger New Zealand councils. Asset quality is supported by
each council's
ability to have a charge related to unpaid rates, which provides
recourse to the
underlying rateable properties.
The strong linkage between LGFA and the sovereign provides
credit enhancement,
with the final ratings, however, capped at the sovereign rating
level.
LGFA's debt is not guaranteed by the sovereign, but Fitch views
its support as
exceptionally strong. In addition to its 20% ownership, through
the New Zealand
Debt Management Office (DMO), the sovereign has provided a
NZD700m liquidity
facility. The DMO also provides LGFA with operational support
through treasury
functionality, back-office systems and the sole counterparty for
derivative
transactions.
LGFA has issued four bonds with maturities April 2015, December
2017, March 2019
and May 2021. Total issuance at FYE13 was NZD2.4bn, compared to
NZD835m at
FYE12. LGFA's asset maturity profile is directly linked to their
debt maturity
profile, with the exception of some prefunding liquidity. LGFA's
debt is
expected to grow to NZD7.4bn by FYE20.
The agency believes that LGFA has sufficient liquidity as it
aims to hold 10% of
its assets in liquid form and benefits from a liquidity facility
of up to
NZD700m, which grows to NZD1bn in FY15.
LGFA is 20% owned by the sovereign, and 80% owned by the local
councils who are
borrowing from the vehicle. Its primary purpose is to provide
long-term and
cost-efficient funding to local councils.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating action could be triggered by deterioration in
the quality of
underlying assets, which would be reflected in a weakening of
the implied
weighted average rating calculated by Fitch. Furthermore,
changes to the
sovereign's ratings, weakening links to the government, or
funding and liquidity
would also be viewed negatively. Positive rating action would be
driven by an
improvement in underlying asset quality while also being capped
by the
sovereign's ratings.
Contacts:
Matthew Wright
Director
+61 2 8256 0323
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States',
dated 04 March
2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
