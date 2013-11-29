(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Securitized Guaranteed Mortgage Loans (SGML) I and II, as follows:

SGML I

Class A (XS0277021399): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

SGML II

Class A (NL0006477739): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The transactions comprise 100% Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG) backed mortgages loans originated by Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V. (A-/Stable/F2).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Asset Performance within Expectations

The affirmations reflect the solid performance of the underlying assets in both transactions. As of August 2013, the portion of loans in arrears by more than three months as a percentage of the outstanding collateral balance stood at 0.35% in SGML I and 0.40% in SGML II. In addition, the volume of losses remains negligible.

Sufficient Credit Enhancement

Following restructuring in 1Q12, the reserve funds in both transactions were increased and continue to trap excess spread as they build towards their targeted amounts. This has increased available credit enhancement. The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the increased credit enhancement.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Home price declines beyond Fitch's expectations could have a negative effect on the ratings as this would limit recoveries, putting additional stress on portfolio cash flows.