Nov 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Securitized Guaranteed
Mortgage Loans (SGML) I and II, as follows:
SGML I
Class A (XS0277021399): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
SGML II
Class A (NL0006477739): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The transactions comprise 100% Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG) backed
mortgages loans originated by Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V. (A-/Stable/F2).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Asset Performance within Expectations
The affirmations reflect the solid performance of the underlying assets in both
transactions. As of August 2013, the portion of loans in arrears by more than
three months as a percentage of the outstanding collateral balance stood at
0.35% in SGML I and 0.40% in SGML II. In addition, the volume of losses remains
negligible.
Sufficient Credit Enhancement
Following restructuring in 1Q12, the reserve funds in both transactions were
increased and continue to trap excess spread as they build towards their
targeted amounts. This has increased available credit enhancement. The
affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the increased credit enhancement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Home price declines beyond Fitch's expectations could have a negative effect on
the ratings as this would limit recoveries, putting additional stress on
portfolio cash flows.