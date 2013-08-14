(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NIBC Bank
N.V.'s (NIBC,
'BBB-'/Stable/'F3') outstanding covered bonds at 'A+'/Stable
Outlook. The
outstanding covered bonds total EUR500m and are guaranteed by
NIBC's Covered
Bond Company N.V., a special purpose company established under
Dutch Law.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on NIBC's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3, and the Break
Even (B/E)
Asset Percentage (AP) of 84.7% a combination of which enables
the mortgage
covered bonds to be rated as high as 'A+' on a probability of
default (PD)
basis.
The Stable Outlook on NIBC's IDR drives the Stable Outlook on
the covered bonds.
The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the 'moderate high' risk assessment
of the cover
pool specific alternative management risk, which is the weakest
of the D-Cap
components. The asset segregation component and systemic
alternative management
are assessed as 'very low' risk and 'low' risk, respectively,
and the privileged
derivatives component is assessed as 'moderate' risk from a
discontinuity point
of view.
Fitch classifies this covered bond programme as 'dormant'. The
programme being
classified as 'dormant' leads to the cover pool-specific
component of the D-Cap
being lowered by one notch to "moderate high". The programme is
being considered
'dormant' by Fitch as the issuer has not issued out of this
programme for more
than two years. Fitch does not expect the issuer to issue out of
this programme
in the short to medium term.
Under the criteria, a D-Cap of 3 applies to the programme, which
when combined
with the IDR of 'BBB-', limits the maximum achievable rating on
a PD basis to
'A-'. Taking into account a two-notch uplift for recoveries the
final rating for
the covered bonds is 'A+'. In its analysis Fitch has taken into
account the
large maturity mismatch of the bonds compared with the pool. The
outstanding
bonds will be maturing in 2014. The B/E AP has increased to
84.7% from 78% due
to lower rating scenarios.
The issuer made significant changes in the Dutch pool which
caused the Weighted
Average Original Loan to Value for this pool to increase
slightly to 85.6% from
84.5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are (i) a downgrade of the IDR by one notch or
more to 'BB+' or
lower; or (ii) the lowering of the D-Cap by at least one
category to 2 (high
risk) or lower; or (iii) an increase in the AP that Fitch
considers in its
analysis of a 'A+' B/E AP of 84.7%.
The B/E AP will be affected by various factors including the
profile of the
cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can
change over time,
even in the absence of new issuances or programmes being
classified as dormant.
Therefore, the B/E AP cannot be assumed to remain stable over
time.
