LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria's
Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs and senior unsecured bond
ratings at 'BB-' and
'BB' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also
affirmed Nigeria's
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and Country Ceiling at
'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers:
GDP growth slowed to 6.4% in H113 but has shown resilience in
the face of
exogenous shocks: severe floods in 2012 which hit agricultural
output; security
problems especially in the north earlier this year; and
increased oil theft and
vandalism and the consequent repair shutdowns which have caused
oil output to
contract for the second year in a row. The non-oil economy has
slowed but still
grew by 7.9% in 2012 and 7.6% in H113. Non-oil growth should
pick-up in H213 as
normal weather has resumed and the authorities have responded to
security
problems. Reforms to the electricity and agriculture sectors
could start to
boost potential growth.
Inflation has been in single digits all year - the lowest in
five years and the
longest stretch of single digit inflation since 2008. Policy
rates are
unchanged. The central bank (CBN) has the twin aims of achieving
single-digit
inflation and maintaining exchange rate stability.
Public finances remain comfortable. Fitch estimates a general
government deficit
of around 1.8% of GDP this year and next. Both oil and non-oil
revenues are
under-budget and the Excess Crude Account (ECA) has been tapped
to compensate.
Capital spending also remains under budget. The draft 2014
budget plans
ambitious fiscal consolidation, with lower oil production and
benchmark oil
prices and lower spending than the 2013 budget. However, Fitch
expects that oil
production will likely fall short again, and the final budget
that emerges from
the National Assembly (NA) is likely to be more expansionary.
Nevertheless,
Fitch expects general government debt to remain stable at just
over 20% of GDP,
barely half that of peers.
Nigeria's sovereign and overall external balance sheets, current
account
surplus, debt service ratio and external liquidity are all
stronger than 'BB'
category medians. Foreign reserves rose steadily in early 2013
but have been
falling since May due to reduced oil output, prompting ECA
drawdown, and global
market turbulence, which has reduced foreign appetite for NGN
paper (though net
inflows have continued). CBN intervened to support the naira
when it came under
pressure mid-year after Fed-tapering turbulence, although
reserves have held up
much better than many large emerging markets. Nigeria
effectively re-opened the
Eurobond market in July, raising USD1bn in its second issuance.
Reform progress remains mixed. Electricity privatisation has
passed a key
milestone with generators and distributors now in private hands.
Output seems to
be on a rising trend, although it has been affected by gas
pipeline damage and
an impact on GDP growth is hard to discern. Agricultural reforms
are also
gaining traction. The most obvious benefit to the economy has
been a fall in
imports last year, due to reduced oil subsidy payments, a
crackdown on fraud in
the oil subsidy system and substitution in the agricultural
sector. However, the
Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) remains stalled in the NA. Strong
vested interests
will make structural reform a continual struggle, especially
with elections in
2015.
Nigeria's ratings remain constrained by weak governance, low per
capita income
and vulnerability to oil price volatility. The government is
responding to the
Boko Haram insurgency mainly with security measures. Data
weaknesses hamper the
monitoring of economic and fiscal performance and reform
progress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects the fact that in Fitch's view,
upside and downside
risks are well balanced. The main factors that individually or
collectively
might lead to rating action are as follows:
Positive:
- Continuing structural reforms that brought faster, more
diverse and inclusive
growth and higher employment and per capita incomes.
- A longer track record of low single-digit inflation.
- Improved external buffers, either in the ECA or the new
Sovereign Wealth Fund
(NSIA).
- Improved governance as reflected in World Bank and
anti-corruption indicators.
Negative:
- A sustained period of lower oil prices or oil production and
an inappropriate
policy response, leading to serious reserve loss and
deterioration in the fiscal
position.
- Reversal of key structural reforms.
A serious deterioration in domestic security, whether stemming
from terrorism or
election-related violence.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Nigeria is highly dependent on oil for fiscal and external
revenue. Fitch
assumes Brent crude will average USD105/bl in 2013 and USD100/bl
in 2014 and
2015.
Fitch assumes the current stance of relatively conservative
macro policy and
incremental structural reform will remain in place in the
forecast period, which
goes up to the election year of 2015. However, no significant
acceleration in
non-oil growth or net exports has been assumed nor any further
reduction in
petroleum subsidies, which would benefit public and external
finances.
No specific assumption is made about passage of the PIB before
the election, but
failure to do so is assumed not to have any serious short-term
impact on oil
production. However, oil theft and associated capacity shutdowns
are assumed to
continue, although not to worsen, meaning average oil output
will remain
significantly below potential of 2.6mb/d. It is also assumed
that there is no
major resurgence of violence in the Delta region.
The Boko Haram terrorist insurgency is assumed to remain
contained and not to
have serious consequences for economic performance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.