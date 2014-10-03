(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'
and 'BB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Nigeria's senior
unsecured foreign currency bonds have been affirmed at 'BB-'.
The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects the following key
rating drivers:
Reserves have been rebuilt modestly to USD39.5bn at
end-September, owing to a
strengthened balance of payments and a rise in the Excess Crude
Account (ECA; a
fiscal buffer), after a sharp drop from their May 2013 peak of
USD48.9bn.
Coverage of current external payments (CXP) remains above the
peer median at
around 5.5 months. The exchange rate has been stable and
inflation has remained
in high single digits.
The estimated general government budget deficit of 2.7% of GDP
in 2013 is small
and in line with the peer median, but slightly worse than other
similar-rated
oil exporters. Spending at the subnational level is less
controlled and
transparent than at the federal government level, where there is
a deficit rule.
The absence of comprehensive general government accounts
complicates assessments
of fiscal performance. Non-oil revenues are low.
The federal government budget outperformed over 1H14 despite
pressure for
spending ahead of the February 2015 elections. A deficit of
NGN325bn (0.4% of
Fitch-forecast 2014 GDP) was recorded in 1H, roughly one-third
less than the
target on a pro-rata basis and the deficit in 1H13. Fitch
expects some
over-spending at the subnational level, but this will be
constrained by improved
financial management and the low level of the ECA (USD4.1bn at
end-August, up
from USD2.3bn at end-2013). Reduced disruption to oil supply and
government
efforts to lift non-oil revenues and improve public finance
management lead
Fitch to forecast a general government deficit of around 1% of
GDP in 2015 and
2016.
Public and external debt ratios are stable and low compared with
peers on a net
and gross basis. General government debt was 12.5% of GDP and
gross external
debt was 9.7% of GDP at end-2013. Debt is well managed. There is
a diverse local
investor base and local currency debt is in key global bond
indices. A recent
issue of Ireland-listed global depository notes further
broadened foreign
holdings of naira-denominated federal government debt. Debt
service ratios are
also low. Fitch's debt sustainability analysis shows the debt
ratio would remain
well below the 'BB' median in any plausible scenario.
Economic growth is robust, although slightly less than
previously estimated
after national accounts rebasing. Real GDP growth averaged 6.1%
over the past
five years and was 6.4% in 1H14. Non-oil growth has outperformed
headline growth
due to reforms and rising incomes. Disruption to output has held
back the oil
sector, although it grew in 2Q14, the first growth in nearly two
years. Fitch
forecasts growth of 6%-7% each year to 2016, led by the non-oil
sector, as the
impact of key reforms broadens.
Power and agriculture reforms have progressed. The government is
tackling the
issues affecting operators after the privatisation of generation
and
distribution companies in late 2013 and the delayed sale of
integrated power
projects is at an advanced stage. The introduction of an
electronic registration
scheme allowed the proportion of farmers receiving subsidised
fertiliser to jump
to 80% in 2013 from 11% prior to 2011. However, there has yet to
be a sustained
pick up in power supply and agricultural output is being hit by
Boko Haram
activity in the north east. With momentum expected to continue
after the
elections, the reforms should yield notable benefits. However,
the Petroleum
Industry Bill remains stalled in the legislature and is
seriously hampering oil
sector investment.
Nigeria scores weakly on the World Bank measure of political
stability. The Boko
Haram insurgency has worsened and is causing serious disruption
to economic
activity in parts of the north east. There have been sporadic
bomb attacks
elsewhere in the country, but in general the insurgency is being
contained. Some
violence is possible around February's elections, although two
recent state
elections were held peacefully.
Nigeria is a net external creditor, in contrast to the 'BB'
median, and has
posted a current account surplus every year since 1998. However,
the current
account surplus has been declining (4.1% of GDP in 2013) and may
be overstated
given large negative errors and omissions. FDI is less than 1%
of GDP, among the
lowest in sub-Saharan Africa.
Nigeria's ratings are constrained by weak governance, as
measured by the World
Bank, low human development and business environment indicators
and per capita
income, and a heavy reliance on oil revenues (around 70% of
fiscal revenues and
75% of current external receipts). Nigeria has the world's
10th-largest oil
reserves but reserves and production are low in per capita
terms.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high
likelihood of
leading to a rating change.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Accelerated structural reforms that bring faster, more
inclusive growth.
- Strengthened external buffers, either in the ECA/international
reserves or the
sovereign wealth fund.
- A prolonged period of inflation closer to the peer median
(currently 5.1%).
- Improved governance as reflected in World Bank and
anti-corruption indicators.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Renewed pressure on reserves that depletes fiscal and external
buffers.
- Reversal of key structural reforms.
- A serious deterioration in domestic security, whether stemming
from terrorism
or election-related violence.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD105/b in 2014,
USD100/b in 2015 and
USD95/b in 2016.
Fitch assumes the current stance of relatively conservative
macro policy and
incremental structural reform will remain in place. Economic
policy has not
featured in pre-election rhetoric and there appears little
substantive
difference between the leading parties.
Fitch expects the forthcoming elections to be keenly contested.
Some violence is
likely and there will be significant political noise. However,
the election
process is assumed to be completed successfully.
Fitch assumes that the Boko Haram insurgency will continue.
Large-scale activity
will remain confined to the north east, although sporadic
attacks elsewhere in
the country are possible. Economic activity, notably
agriculture, will remain
weak in affected areas. Fitch does not expect a major resurgence
of violence in
the Delta region.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
