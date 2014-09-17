(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Nippon Life Insurance
Company's (Nippon Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating
at 'A+' and its
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is
Negative. Fitch has
also affirmed the Japan-based company's USD2bn subordinated
notes due 2042 at
'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Nippon Life's ratings reflects its strong
brand, market
leading position in Japan's individual life insurance industry,
high quality
capital, low financial leverage (6.9% at end-March 2014) and
stable operating
performance. The ratings also take into account the
susceptibility of the
company's capital adequacy to stock market performance due to
its high exposure
to domestic equities.
Nippon Life's rating is capped by the Japanese sovereign's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A+' and the Negative Outlook on the
company's ratings is
in line with the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating. This
is because
Nippon Life has a high level of government bond holdings (31% of
invested assets
at 31 March 2014). The company does not have sufficient overseas
business
diversification to counterbalance the high level of Japanese
government bond
holdings.
Nippon Life is likely to maintain the high quality of its
capital, supported by
foundation funds (kikin) and reserves. Its statutory solvency
margin ratio (SMR)
improved further to 779.0% at the end of financial year 2014 on
31 March (FYE14)
from 696.4% at FYE13, due to higher unrealised gain on
marketable securities as
capital markets performed favourably and, to a lesser extent,
the accumulation
of reserves. However, its ratio of domestic equities to general
account assets
remained the highest among its peers (12.9% at FYE14) leaving
its capital
adequacy sensitive to the stock market's performance.
The company is likely to maintain stable mortality and morbidity
gains,
supported largely by ongoing sales of medical care and other
products (known as
third-sector products in Japan). Annualised in-force premium
from third-sector
products continued to grow in FY14, by 0.6%. Its core profit
margins improved to
12.3% due to higher investment income and substantial mortality
and morbidity
margins.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With Nippon Life rated at the same level as Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency
IDR, an upgrade is unlikely in the near future. Conversely, if
the rating on
Japan were lowered, the insurer would likely to be downgraded.
Other key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
weakening of its
capital and material deterioration in core profit. The rating
could be
downgraded if its SMR declines below 600% for a prolonged period
or core profit
margins deteriorate to below 10% for a sustained period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1396
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'', dated 4
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
