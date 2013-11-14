(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nippon
Life Insurance
Company's (Nippon Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating
at 'A+' and its
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the Japan-based company's USD2bn 5% subordinated
notes due 2042 at
'BBB+' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Nippon Life's market leading position
in the Japanese
life insurance industry, its adequate capitalisation, low
financial leverage
(8.6% at end March 2013), and stable operating performance.
Offsetting this is
the vulnerability of its capital adequacy to stock-market
declines due to its
high exposure to domestic equities.
Nippon Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to
712.9% at
end-June 2013 from 650.0% at end-December 2012 due largely to
higher unrealised
gains on marketable securities and an accumulation of reserves.
However, its
exposure to domestic equities as a proportion of its general
account assets
continued to be the highest among its peers (12.4% at end March
2013), and as a
result, its SMR is more sensitive to the stock market's
performance than that of
its peers.
Nippon Life maintained a good core profit margin of 10.2% in the
financial year
ending March 2013 (FYE13), versus 10.1% at FYE12, underpinned by
substantial
mortality and morbidity margins and efforts to reduce costs.
Annualised in-force
premiums rose 1.6% yoy in FYE13 due to the introduction and
distribution of new
product lines through its tied sales forces in April 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term because of the
constraint from the
sovereign rating. Nippon Life's IFS rating is at the same level
as Japan's
Local-Currency IDR of 'A+', which is on Negative Outlook.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
weakening of its capital
and material deterioration in core profit. The rating could be
downgraded if its
SMR declines below 500%, if its capitalisation on Fitch's
internal assessment
drops sharply, or its operating leverage rises above 15x (9.4x
at end March
2013) for a prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended'',
dated 13
November 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.