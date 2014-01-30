(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SEOUL, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.â€™s (Nissan) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt rating at â€˜BBBâ€™. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the companyâ€™s Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDR at â€˜F3â€™. Nissanâ€™s ratings and Stable Outlook reflect expectations of a modest growth outlook in global automobile demand in 2014, driven by continued growth in in the US and China and a gradual recovery in Europe, which will offset a moderate decline in Japan. We expect Nissanâ€™s credit metrics to remain well within our guideline for a â€˜BBBâ€™ rating, despite our forecast for a slight decline in profitability and higher capex in the financial year ending March 2014 (FY14). KEY RATING DRIVERS Sales Volume in Key Markets: We expect Nissanâ€™s vehicle sales to continue to grow in the US and China as Nissan benefits from a boosted product portfolio. In China, Nissan is likely to continue to regain its market share lost following a territorial dispute between China and Japan in September 2012, although a resumption of tensions between the two countries remains a risk. In Europe, intense price competition and volatile consumer demand, with the exception of the UK, is likely to limit Nissanâ€™s volume growth. We expect Nissanâ€™s vehicle sales in Japan to be dampened in FY15 by an increase in sales tax, but will improve in FY16, albeit at modest rates. Lower Profitability in FY14, Improvement Thereafter: We expect Nissanâ€™s profitability to decline slightly in FY14. EBIT margins (automotive) declined to 3.2% in 1HFY14 from 4.2% a year earlier due to costly recalls and a sharper-than-expected fall in vehicle sales in certain emerging markets as well as weakness in European sales. We expect a gradual improvement in Nissanâ€™s profitability from FY15 due to a boosted product portfolio, continued vehicle sales growth in key markets and cost control. However, unexpected auto demand downturns in Nissanâ€™s key markets or higher-than-expected competition, particularly in the US and China, could weigh on profits. Stable Financial Profile: We expect Nissanâ€™s capex as a percentage of revenue to peak in FY14 primarily due to investments in production facilities in the emerging markets, which will contribute to negative free cash flow in that year. Capex, together with increased dividends, will contribute to reduced, though positive, FCF in FY15-17. Nissanâ€™s financial profile is likely to remain stable, however, with net leverage (adjusted net debt to EBITDAR) at below 1.0x through to FY17 (FY13: 0.7x). Increased Production Overseas: We expect Nissan to benefit from efforts to mitigate exposure to currency fluctuations by expanding overseas production capacity and sourcing components from low-cost countries, particularly in the emerging markets. Operational Linkages with Renault: The strategic, operational, and management linkages between Nissan and its major shareholder and alliance partner by cross-shareholding, Renault SA (BB+/Positive), could become stronger as both automakers are trying to obtain more synergies from the alliance in a difficult industry environment. However Fitch believes that previous actions, such as the scrapping of Nissanâ€™s dividend during the economic crisis, indicate a relatively low likelihood of cash flows or assets at Nissan being used to support Renaultâ€™s credit profile. This indicates that the impact of Renaultâ€™s credit profile on Nissanâ€™s would not be as significant as the linkage analysis may otherwise suggest. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to negative rating actions include: - Substantial deterioration in global auto demand - Sustained negative FCF - Adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR remaining above 1.0x on a sustained basis - Meaningful downgrade in Renault SAâ€™s (BB+/Positive) rating Positive: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to positive rating actions include: - A continued improvement in business profile and market share gains in major markets - Adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR staying close to net cash on a sustained basis - Double-digit EBITDAR margins (FY13: 8.1%). Contact: Primary Analyst Isabelle Katsumata Director +65 67967226 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Shelley Jang Associate Director +82 2 3278 8370 Committee Chairperson Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +82 23278 8360 