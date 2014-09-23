(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NN
Group's
ratings, including its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with
a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn NN Group's ratings. A
full list of
rating actions is below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects NN Group's continued strong capital
position and
recovering profitability. At end-6M14 the group reported a net
profit after tax
of EUR37m (6M13: EUR1,132m including exceptional items) and a
regulatory
solvency ratio of 272%, compared with 254% at end-2013. The
affirmation also
reflects NN Group's reduced financial leverage.
Fitch has decided to discontinue the rating, which is
uncompensated. Fitch will
no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for NN Group.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-' and withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' and withdrawn
Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+' and
withdrawn
Short-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'F2' and
withdrawn
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' and withdrawn
Hybrid debt affirmed at 'BBB-' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Fitch France S.A.S
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Committee Chairperson:
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
