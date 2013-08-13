(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nokia's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. Nokia's performance over the past 12 months has been better that Fitch's expectations. However, due to the remaining challenges and lack of visibility facing the handset business, a stabilisation of the rating is still some time off. The group's outperformance has been particularly driven by Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN), the networks JV, with NSN's more targeted focus on mobile equipment in developed markets helping to improve profitability. By contrast Devices & Services remains challenged, with the mobile phones business in particular continuing to suffer substantial revenue and market share erosion - and where low-end smartphones and a proliferation of locally based handset manufacturers, are likely to further undermine Nokia's former strengths in the segment. The Lumia smartphone portfolio is beginning to gain some traction - albeit from a low base - and again, against the backdrop of intense competition. The stabilisation of this business, along with continued strong performance at NSN, will be key to the ratings being stabilised at the current level. KEY RATING DRIVERS Performing Better Than Expected In H212 and H113, Nokia Corporation's Devices and Services division moved towards returning to a sustainable level of profitability and NSN continued its strong turnaround. These, together with significant working-capital inflows at NSN, have resulted in Nokia maintaining a net cash position higher than Fitch's base case. However, significant challenges remain. Lumia Yet to Firmly Establish Itself While sales of the Lumia range of products appear to be slowly gathering pace, it is yet to make substantial market share gains. If Fitch is to stabilise the rating at 'BB-', then Nokia must demonstrate that the Lumia products and the wider Windows Phone ecosystem are capable of continuing its recent market share gains and firmly establishing themselves in the marketplace. Difficult Industry Dynamics The global smartphone market remains dominated by two large players. The success of these two manufacturers has put pressure on the profitability of all other participants, leading to numerous profit warnings across the industry. Nokia and WP must continue its turnaround against a backdrop of numerous, large manufacturers vying for market share in a crowded environment. Mobile Phones Business Challenged Revenue in the Mobile Phones division declined year-on-year by 39% in Q213, following a decline of 31% in Q113 and a decline of 21% in 2012. Gross margin in the segment fell to 22% on an LTM basis in Q213, from a margin of 25% in LTM Q212 and a margin of 27% in LTM Q211. With the continued proliferation of cheap Android devices, conditions in this segment are likely to remain difficult and Fitch is concerned about Nokia's long term viability in the segment. NSN Success NSN's strategy of focusing on higher-margin projects and more profitable regions at the expense of a broader geographic scope appears to be paying off. Its underlying operating profit margin over the past 12 months was 10.9% compared with 0.5% in the 12 months to Q212 and 0.5% to Q211. While the strong working capital inflows at NSN are unlikely to continue, and operating margins are likely to fluctuate from quarter to quarter, the business does seem to be building a track record of generating cash on a consistent basis. Fitch notes the presence of approximately EUR1.1bn of the consolidated group's EUR5.4bn debt at the NSN level and that the majority of the group's cash flow is being generated by NSN. Given this substantial amount of debt, debt holders at the Nokia Corp level could be increasingly more structurally subordinated if further significant amounts of debt are raised at the NSN level. Purchase of NSN Positive The outlay of EUR1.7bn on NSN (an initial EUR1.2bn plus EUR500m in one year) weakens the group's balance sheet at a time when the Devices and Services division's ability to generate sustainable positive cash flow remains a question. The purchase does however give Nokia 100% ownership of the division that generated all group profits over the past year. At present NSN's future looks more secure than that of the group's other divisions. Remains Net Cash At the end of Q213, Nokia had a net cash position of EUR4.1bn with EUR2.9bn pro-forma for the initial cash outlay for NSN. The majority of the group's cash restructuring charges have now been paid out, while the underlying cash flow performance in recent quarters has improved. This supports the 'BB-' rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: Evidence that the Devices and Services division can return to a sustainable level of low-single digit profitability Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: If the company looks like it will not be able to maintain its net cash position, a negative rating action is envisaged. Failure to demonstrate continued growth in the sales of its Lumia devices and failure to continue moving towards a Devices and Services operating profit breakeven point. Any further substantial increases of debt at the NSN level may have a negative impact on the senior unsecured rating of Nokia Corporation. The rating actions are as follows: Nokia Corporation Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB-' Contact: Principal Analyst Owen Fenton Associate Director +44 20 3530 1423 Supervisory Analyst Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Mike Dunning Managing Director +44 20 3530 1178 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012; 'Rating Technology Companies', dated 9 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Rating Technology Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.