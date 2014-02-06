BRIEF-Enerchina says unit entered into acquisition agreement with Satinu Resources Group
* Purchaser to acquire sale shares, representing an aggregate of 70% of entire issued share capital of target co at total consideration of hk$1.23 billion
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Kazakhstan-based JBC NOMAD Insurance Company's (NOMAD) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating 'B' and its National IFS rating 'BB+(kaz)' with Stable Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn NOMAD's ratings as the company has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for NOMAD.
* Purchaser to acquire sale shares, representing an aggregate of 70% of entire issued share capital of target co at total consideration of hk$1.23 billion
* Revenue for year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to rmb8,865.3 million, an increase of 6.3%
* FY revenue 1.1 million zlotys ($278,305) versus 1.1 million zlotys year ago