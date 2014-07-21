(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Norddeutsche
Landesbank Girozentrale's (NORD/LB), Bremer Landesbank
Kreditanstalt Oldenburg -
Girozentrale's (BremerLB) and NORD/LB Covered Finance Bank's
(NORD/LB CFB)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Negative
Outlooks and HSH
Nordbank AG's (HSH) Long-term IDR at 'A-' with Negative Outlook.
The
affirmations follow a peer review of the northern German
Landesbanken.
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded Bremer LB's Viability
Rating (VR) to
'bb+' from 'bbb-' to reflect further prolonging of the crisis in
the shipping
industry and the bank's material exposure to this sector in
terms of both asset
quality and earnings. NORD/LB's VR has been affirmed at 'bbb-'
and HSH's 'b' VR
has been maintained on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The IDRs of the three northern German Landesbanken are at their
Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) and, therefore, along with unsecured senior debt
are driven by the
same factors that drive the banks' Support Ratings and SRFs.
These factors
include in particular the banks' systemic importance to their
respective regions
and, in the case of NORD/LB to Germany as a whole, as a result
of their
important roles for the respective states and the state
economies. State
ownership is also an important ratings factor. BremerLB's
majority ownership by
NORD/LB alongside the minority stake from the state of Bremen
boosts its SRF and
IDR slightly. HSH's SRF and Long-term IDR are notched down by
one notch to
reflect the State of Schleswig Holstein's intention to sell its
stake once the
market environment allows, although Fitch views this as unlikely
to happen
before 2017, as well as minority private sector participation in
the bank.
The sensitivities for the banks' support-driven ratings,
reflected in the
Negative Outlooks on their Long-term IDRs, relate to recent
developments within
the regulatory and legal framework, particularly emanating from
the EU
authorities with regard to bank support, bail-ins, centralised
regulatory
oversight and resolution. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
is being implemented into German legislation, targeted for
completion by the end
of this year. In addition, we expect progress towards the Single
Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks during the coming year. In
Fitch's view,
these two developments will present obstacles to German federal
states making
capital injections into the Landesbanken if these banks are
insolvent, despite
continued extremely strong willingness by the states to do so.
The BRRD requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an
insolvent bank can be
recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and progress
on making banks
'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system are
areas of focus
for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they will
become an
overriding rating factor for the SRFs, as the likelihood of
banks' senior
creditors receiving full state support if ever required, despite
their systemic
importance, will diminish substantially, unless mitigating
factors arise in the
meantime. Fitch, therefore, expects SRFs for all German
commercially operating
banks to be revised to 'No Floor' likely in late 2014 or in
1H15. A downward
revision of the SRFs would likely result in downgrades of the
three northern
German Landesbanken. Fitch expects the downgrades of each of the
three banks to
be contained to one or two notches, despite their lower VRs,
because
institutional support considerations will likely keep their IDRs
at a higher
level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
Asset quality is a key rating driver for all three
Landesbanken's VRs. They have
all suffered to varying degrees from further asset quality
deterioration,
primarily driven by their exposure to the shipping industry
which remains in
crisis, especially in certain sectors, notably containers and
tankers. On a
relative basis NORD/LB's group exposure to the shipping sector,
including
consolidation of BremerLB, is the lowest with about 8% of its
total exposure at
default, compared with 17% at BremerLB and 22% at HSH. The
consequent rise in
loan impairment charges has significantly affected financial
profiles. NORD/LB
and BremerLB are still reporting pre-tax profits, but HSH made a
sizeable loss
in 2013 as its operating earnings are additionally burdened by
high payments for
its asset guarantees.
Fitch believes that NORD/LB is still the best positioned among
the three banks
to absorb further pressure from its shipping loan book. It has a
more
diversified stream of income sources and robust performance in
its core business
which supports its investment grade VR. BremerLB on the contrary
has fewer ways
to balance the impact of the shipping crisis on asset quality
and earnings,
which has driven the downgrade of its VR by one notch. This is
due to its
smaller balance sheet and moderate growth opportunities in its
selected
businesses despite its reasonably conservative management and
business profile.
HSH's relatively low VR is based on the uncertainties around its
business model,
which in Fitch's view still needs to demonstrate its long-term
viability,
especially proof that new business originated in recent years
has a materially
better risk return profile through the economic cycle. The VR
reflects low
legacy asset quality and significantly higher exposure to the
most risky parts
of ship financing compared with its peers. Fitch recognises
gradual improvements
made during the past five years, specifically the reduction of
legacy assets
while maintaining its regional franchise and funding access.
However, prolonged
above-market loan growth in core business could be a negative
VR driver
although HSH's new business in 2014 shows better average ratings
than its
existing portfolio.
The RWE on HSH's VR reflects the provisional basis of the
European Commission's
21 June 2013 approval of restoration of the original EUR10bn
guarantee from the
States of Hamburg and Schleswig Holstein. The Commission is
still investigating
whether the measure is in line with EU state aid rules. In
Fitch's view, the
final decision is vital for HSH's viability and therefore the
agency's ability
to resolve the RWE. Fitch expects a decision to be reached in
4Q14 at the
earliest.
Fitch believes that the capitalisation of NORD/LB and Bremer LB
is modest
compared with European peers and the two large Southern German
Landesbanken and
provides a smaller buffer against adverse market developments.
However, the
agency does not expect that either Landesbank will require
unmanageable
additional amounts of capital following the European Banking
Authority's stress
tests.
HSH's capitalisation is comparably stronger despite its higher
risk profile as
long as the state asset guarantees are approved.
The VRs of all three northern Landesbanken also reflect their
regional
franchises and high degree of co-operation with the local
savings banks. All
three banks are dependent on wholesale funding, which is
mitigated by moderate
capital market funding needs due to their declining balance
sheets and a track
record of good and diversified market access. Fitch believes
that the
replacement of grandfathered bonds that expire to 2015 is
manageable, even if it
comes at a marginally higher cost.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
NORD/LB's and BremerLB's VRs are most sensitive to further
evolution of their
asset quality. This primarily includes shipping but also
developments in other
cyclical industries like commercial real estate. A deepening of
the shipping
crisis would endanger already weak profitability and put
pressure on moderate
capitalisation levels compared with European peers. On the other
hand, a sooner
than expected recovery in the shipping industry would support
the banks'
financial profile and enforce the targeted business alignment
process.
HSH's VR depends on the final approval of the guarantee, which
currently
supports its capitalisation level, as it ring-fences out its
otherwise
substantial risk. If approval is not extended or if additional
terms and
conditions are imposed, there would be downside risk for HSH's
VR, while full
approval would be a positive VR driver. HSH's financial profile
would benefit
most from an end to the shipping crisis, which would likely be
positive for its
VR. However, more substantial upside potential on its VR
requires HSH to make
significant structural progress in its targeted client-oriented
business model,
which Fitch does not expect in the short term.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The affirmation of NORD/LB CFB's IDR is based on the extremely
high likelihood
of support from Norddeutsche Landesbank Luxembourg S.A. and
NORD/LB, the bank's
direct and ultimate owner, respectively. Fitch considers NORD/LB
CFB as core to
NORD/LB's business, a view supported by a declaration of backing
(Patronatserklaerungen) for NORD/LB CFB from both entities.
Fitch currently does
not assign a VR to NORD/LB CFB as a result of the strong degree
of integration
into NORD/LB group.
Given the high degree of integration between the two banks, any
rating action on
NORD/LB CFB would most likely be caused by rating action on
NORD/LB. NORD/LB
CFB's ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of
the propensity
of support from NORD/LB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
GUARANTEED DEBT
RATINGS
NORD/LB's, BremerLB's and HSH's state-guaranteed/grandfathered
senior and
subordinated obligations have all been affirmed at 'AAA' as
Fitch believes such
debt would not be subject to burden-sharing. HSH's state
guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities have been
affirmed at
'AAAemr'. The ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's
view of the
creditworthiness of the German federal states, underpinned by
the stability of
the German solidarity system linking its creditworthiness to
that of the Federal
Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) or to any indication that the
grandfathered
guarantees would not be honoured by the respective federal
states.
The rating actions are as follows:
NORD/LB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated
obligations affirmed at
'AAA'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
NORD/LB CFB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
BremerLB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior obligations affirmed at
'AAA'
Senior Debt affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
HSH
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'b', maintained on RWE
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor ' affirmed at 'A-'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-' / 'F1'
Subordinated debt 'B-' maintained on RWE
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated
obligations: affirmed at
'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
