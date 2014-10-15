(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
NORD/LB COVERED
FINANCE BANK S.A. (NORD/LB CFB) Long- and Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A' and 'F1'. The Outlook is Negative. At the same
time, Fitch has
affirmed the Support Rating at '1'.
The rating action follows the announcement by NORD/LB CFB's
parent, Norddeutsche
Landesbank Luxembourg S.A. (NORD/LB Luxembourg), that over the
course of the
first half of 2015 NORD/LB Luxembourg and its wholly owned
subsidiary NORD/LB
CFB will be merged. The new bank will be set up as a covered
bond bank and will
continue NORD/LB CFB's covered refinancing activities for
Norddeutsche
Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB, A/Negative/F1) via the issue
of covered bonds
under Luxembourg law (Lettres de Gage).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and SUPPORT RATING
The Long- and Short-term IDRs of NORD/LB CFB are driven by
Fitch's view of the
extremely high likelihood of support from the bank's ultimate
owner, NORD/LB,
via NORD/LB Luxembourg. NORD/LB CFB's ratings are equalised with
those of
NORD/LB due to the high degree of integration between the two
entities. The bank
forms less than 5% of NORD/LB's assets but is an important part
of the group's
capital market activities and is fully integrated into group
processes.
In addition, NORD/LB CFB benefits from public declarations from
both NORD/LB and
NORD/LB Luxembourg ensuring that NORD/LB CFB will meet its
obligations. While
the public declarations do not comment explicitly on support and
timeliness,
Fitch believes that support, if needed, would be forthcoming in
a timely manner.
The Long-term IDR of NORD/LB is driven by Fitch's expectation
that support from
the State of Lower Saxony (AAA/Stable) would be extremely likely
if required,
meaning that NORD/LB CFB's ratings and NORD/LB Luxembourg's
creditworthiness are
ultimately linked to the creditworthiness of Lower Saxony.
Currently NORD/LB Luxembourg is responsible for the management
of NORD/LB CFB's
cover pool and issuance of Lettre de Gages as NORD/LB CFB has no
employees;
other functions are carried out on NORD/LB CFB's behalf by
NORD/LB. Fitch notes
that, following the merger, the new bank will expand on the
business currently
conducted by NORD/LB CFB, including the expansion of Lettres de
Gage issuance
into new asset classes, as well as other activities that will
support NORD/LB's
strategic objectives. Fitch expects that the new bank's business
model will be
strongly dependent on the bank's integration into NORD/LB.
Fitch understands from the bank that the merged bank will be the
legal successor
of NORD/LB Luxembourg, meaning that the agency will withdraw the
ratings of
NORD/LB CFB once the merger has been executed. The plan to merge
NORD/LB CFB
into its parent NORD/LB Luxembourg and to reshape the merged
entity's business
model in line with NORD/LB CFB's main activity suggest strongly
that support
from NORD/LB for the new entity will be not weaker than for
NORD/LB CFB. Fitch
expects that senior unsecured creditors will continue to benefit
from support of
NORD/LB, particularly given the chain of support will become
shorter and more
direct. Similarly to NORD/LB CFB, NORD/LB Luxembourg benefits
from a public
declaration of support from NORD/LB.
The Negative Outlook on NORD/LB CFB's IDR mirrors that of
NORD/LB. Fitch revised
the Outlook on NORD/LB's Long-term IDR to Negative from Stable
in March 2014, to
reflect the expected implementation of legislative and practical
aspects of bank
resolution frameworks (including the Bank Recovery and
Resolutions Directive),
which are likely to reduce implicit sovereign support for EU
banks.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to NORD/LB CFB because
of the high
degree of integration between NORD/LB CFB and NORD/LB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and SUPPORT RATING
NORD/LB CFB's ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view
of the
likelihood, willingness or propensity of NORD/LB to support the
bank. Due to the
high degree of integration into the group a rating action on
NORD/LB CFB would
most likely be triggered by any rating action on NORD/LB.
More specifically the expected downgrade of NORD/LB's IDR by up
to two notches
due to the forthcoming change from sovereign to institutional
support by
end-1H15 also means that we expect to downgrade NORD/LB
Luxembourg's ratings. In
addition, a change in Fitch's view of the willingness or
propensity of NORD/LB
or of NORD/LB Luxembourg would also be likely to trigger a
rating action. This
would arise, for instance, from a change in NORD/LB CFB's or
NORD/LB
Luxembourg's ownership or support structure, or a change in the
degree of
integration with NORD/LB. Fitch believes that such changes are
unlikely in the
medium term.
The announced merger has no impact on the ratings of NORD/LB
CFB's Lettres de
Gages Publiques.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 768 076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.