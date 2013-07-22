(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 22

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale's (NORD/LB; A/Stable/F1) public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme under the application of the agency's criteria which was published in January 2013.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on NORD/LB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralization (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 40.5%.

The unchanged D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from low risk assessments of both the asset segregation and the liquidity gap & systemic risk component. The cover pool-specific alternative management, systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives component have been classified as very low risk.

The agency takes into account the lowest OC of the past year in its analysis, reflecting the issuer's 'F1' short-term IDR. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a 'AAA rating on a probability of default (PD) basis.

The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 11% for the covered bond rating is lower than Fitch's previous supporting OC of 13.4%, which related to a covered bonds rating of 'AAA' on a PD basis. Following the publication of its revised covered bonds rating criteria, the agency now communicates the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bonds rating rather than to maintain the current rating on a PD basis.

The main contributors to the 'AAA' breakeven OC are the open currency positions, although the open USD position on the liability side (EUR1.2bn) slightly decreased since the previous review. In addition, the programme has an open interest rate position. Fitch has taken these mismatches into account by modelling the expected cash flows under the presence of appropriate stresses, as the existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives.

Fitch has analysed the portfolio using its criteria for the analysis of public-sector pools published in January 2013. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 2.8%, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are 5.4% and 49%, respectively. NORD/LB's public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 62% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.

As of 31 March 2013, NORD/LB's EUR17.9bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR25.8bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 43.9%. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) NORD/LB's IDR was downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the D-Cap fell by three or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower, or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 11.0%.