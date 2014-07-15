(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA/FRANKFURT, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale's (NORD/LB, A/Negative/F1)
outstanding
public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on NORD/LB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A',
an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the
overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis, which
is 40.0% based on the lowest level of the last 12 months. This
level of OC
supports a 'AAA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis.
The Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on NORD/LB's
IDR, reflecting
Fitch's favourable view on the position of covered bonds under
the EU Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which was enacted
following its
publication in the Official Journal of the EU on 12 June 2014.
The European
Parliament and the Council of the European Union approved the
BRRD on 15 April
2014 and 6 May 2014, respectively. Fitch expects the IDR uplift
of '2' on the
programme to offset negative rating actions on NORD/LB's IDR
that may result
from weakening state support.
The cover pool credit quality has remained fairly stable over
the past 12
months. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit
loss of 3%,
whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries are 7% and 56.6%,
respectively.
The risks stemming from currency mismatches still account for a
high portion of
the breakeven OC as they are not mitigated by privileged
derivatives.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC has increased to 15% from 11% due to a
33% year-on-year
increase in the open USD position between assets and
liabilities.
NORD/LB's public sector Pfandbrief rating is credit linked to
Germany
(AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 60% of the cover assets are either
directly exposed
to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of NORD/LB's public sector covered bonds would
be vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is
downgraded by five or
more notches to 'BB+' or lower; or (ii) the combined number of
notches
represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to two or
lower; (iii)
the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven
level of 15%; (iv) the German sovereign is downgraded to 'AA+'
or below.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among other
factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC for the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to
remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will shortly
be available in
a credit update at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+49 69 768 076 131
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Tobias Bayerl
Analyst
+49 69 768 076 126
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities, dated 30
January 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
