(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nordea Bank AB's (Nordea) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has affirmed the Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmation of Nordea's Long-term IDR and VR reflects its strong Nordic franchise, solid revenue-generating capacity, sound capital and good asset quality. These outweigh the negative considerations with respect to Nordea's reliance on wholesale funding - albeit diversified and with a lengthening maturity profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Nordea will maintain its diversified revenue-generating capacity, while keeping loan impairment charges (LICs) manageable. In light of Nordea's reliance on wholesale funding markets for its structural funding, the bank's ratings are sensitive to investor sentiment turning against the Nordic region or the bank. The ratings would also be sensitive to any building up of a material reliance on international investors to fund domestic long-term assets or to any significant asset quality deterioration from a longer-than-expected difficult European economic environment. Upside potential for Nordea's ratings is limited given its wholesale funding reliance and already high ratings. Fitch expects Nordea's profitability to be resilient in 2013 and 2014 with the bank continuing to focus on margins rather than volume growth. Nordea's LICs remain manageable, although Fitch expects LICs in the bank's Danish and shipping exposures will remain high in 2013. Driven by its diversified operating model, overall LICs have remained in line with the bank's normalised level of 25bp of loans, a manageable level, in Fitch's view. Nordea's funding is well diversified, although like its Nordic peers, a significant reliance on wholesale funding remains, making Nordea sensitive to prolonged dislocations in funding markets. Given the necessity of predominately domestic financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds to hold highly liquid, high quality, securities in domestic currency, Fitch expects domestic demand for Nordea's securities, in particular covered bonds, to remain stable. This is reinforced by the relatively limited outstanding volume of Nordic government bonds. Fitch expects Nordea to retain its focus on long-term funding sources and to maintain its sound liquidity buffer to mitigate the risks. Nordea's capital adequacy ratios compare well with international peers, but lag those of some domestic peers. Capital optimisation measures will support the bank in complying with further regulatory requirements, and the bank targets a fully loaded Basel III core Tier 1 ratio above 13%. However, leverage is moderate in a European context, with a tangible common equity/tangible assets ratio of around 3.7% at end-2012 (3.2% at end-2011). KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that there would be an extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Swedish authorities if required. This is driven by Nordea's importance within the Swedish financial sector, with a 16% market share in deposits at end-2012. Furthermore, Fitch would expect coordinated state support from the Nordic countries in which Nordea operates, if needed, in light of deposit market shares in the other Nordic countries ranging from 8% (Norway) to 31% (Finland). The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability of Swedish authorities to provide timely support to the bank. It is also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy discussions around bank support and 'bail in', especially in Europe. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Nordea are all notched down from Nordea's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relatively loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Nordea's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the bank's VR. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Nordea's other Nordic operation are conducted via its wholly owned subsidiaries Nordea Bank Finland, Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank Norge. Given the close integration, the subsidiaries' IDRs are aligned with Nordea's. Fitch does not assign the subsidiaries VRs. The subsidiaries' IDRs are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in Nordea's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows. Nordea Bank AB: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Certificate of Deposit: affirmed at 'F1+' Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F1+' Nordea Bank Finland Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-' Nordea Bank Danmark Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Nordea Bank Norge Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Nordea North American Inc.: Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' US commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' 