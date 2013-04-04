(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nordea
Bank AB's
(Nordea) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'aa-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch
has affirmed
the Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of Nordea's Long-term IDR and VR reflects its
strong Nordic
franchise, solid revenue-generating capacity, sound capital and
good asset
quality. These outweigh the negative considerations with respect
to Nordea's
reliance on wholesale funding - albeit diversified and with a
lengthening
maturity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Nordea will
maintain its
diversified revenue-generating capacity, while keeping loan
impairment charges
(LICs) manageable. In light of Nordea's reliance on wholesale
funding markets
for its structural funding, the bank's ratings are sensitive to
investor
sentiment turning against the Nordic region or the bank. The
ratings would also
be sensitive to any building up of a material reliance on
international
investors to fund domestic long-term assets or to any
significant asset quality
deterioration from a longer-than-expected difficult European
economic
environment. Upside potential for Nordea's ratings is limited
given its
wholesale funding reliance and already high ratings.
Fitch expects Nordea's profitability to be resilient in 2013 and
2014 with the
bank continuing to focus on margins rather than volume growth.
Nordea's LICs
remain manageable, although Fitch expects LICs in the bank's
Danish and shipping
exposures will remain high in 2013. Driven by its diversified
operating model,
overall LICs have remained in line with the bank's normalised
level of 25bp of
loans, a manageable level, in Fitch's view.
Nordea's funding is well diversified, although like its Nordic
peers, a
significant reliance on wholesale funding remains, making Nordea
sensitive to
prolonged dislocations in funding markets. Given the necessity
of predominately
domestic financial institutions, insurance companies and pension
funds to hold
highly liquid, high quality, securities in domestic currency,
Fitch expects
domestic demand for Nordea's securities, in particular covered
bonds, to remain
stable. This is reinforced by the relatively limited outstanding
volume of
Nordic government bonds. Fitch expects Nordea to retain its
focus on long-term
funding sources and to maintain its sound liquidity buffer to
mitigate the
risks.
Nordea's capital adequacy ratios compare well with international
peers, but lag
those of some domestic peers. Capital optimisation measures will
support the
bank in complying with further regulatory requirements, and the
bank targets a
fully loaded Basel III core Tier 1 ratio above 13%. However,
leverage is
moderate in a European context, with a tangible common
equity/tangible assets
ratio of around 3.7% at end-2012 (3.2% at end-2011).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there would be an extremely high probability that support
would be
forthcoming from the Swedish authorities if required. This is
driven by Nordea's
importance within the Swedish financial sector, with a 16%
market share in
deposits at end-2012. Furthermore, Fitch would expect
coordinated state support
from the Nordic countries in which Nordea operates, if needed,
in light of
deposit market shares in the other Nordic countries ranging from
8% (Norway) to
31% (Finland).
The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to any change in
Fitch's assumptions
around the propensity or ability of Swedish authorities to
provide timely
support to the bank. It is also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions
around the availability of sovereign support for banks more
generally. In this
context, Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy
discussions around
bank support and 'bail in', especially in Europe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Nordea are
all notched down
from Nordea's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relatively loss severity risk
profiles, which
vary considerably.
Nordea's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same
considerations that might affect the bank's VR.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Nordea's other Nordic operation are conducted via its wholly
owned subsidiaries
Nordea Bank Finland, Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank Norge.
Given the close
integration, the subsidiaries' IDRs are aligned with Nordea's.
Fitch does not
assign the subsidiaries VRs.
The subsidiaries' IDRs are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in Nordea's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows.
Nordea Bank AB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Certificate of Deposit: affirmed at 'F1+'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Nordea Bank Finland
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Nordea Bank Danmark
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Nordea Bank Norge
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Nordea North American Inc.:
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
US commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
