(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Noria 2009 Compartment Noria 2009-A's class A notes as follows:

Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B notes: Not rated

The transaction is a revolving securitisation of consumer loans originated by BNP Personal Finance (owned by BNP Paribas ; A+/Stable/F1). As of end-May 2014, the portfolio comprised 226,908 loans with an average current balance of EUR6,685. The portfolio consists of personal loans (84.4%) and equipment sale loans (15.6%).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the adequate performance of the underlying receivables over the last 12 months. The transaction's performance has been in line with Fitch's expectations in term of defaults, with a cumulative default rate of 0.7% and a cumulated recovery rate of 27.8% as of end-May 2014.

The transaction's adequate performance is also evidenced by substantial net excess spread, which averaged 4% over the past nine months.

The transaction will be revolving until May 2015. Since the transaction's restructuring in July 2013, credit enhancement for the class A notes, mainly provided by the subordination of the class B notes, has been stable at 21.6%. The transaction also benefits from a general reserve aimed at covering senior fees, swap payments and interest payments on the class A notes. The non-liquidity portion of the reserve fund may provide credit enhancement to the extent that, while amortising along with the notes, the excess of the reserve fund will flow through the relevant priority of payments and provide additional excess spread, available to cure any amount registered on the principal deficiency ledger.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch is maintaining its original base case default expectation of 5.2%. Therefore, the rating sensitivities are still in line with the original ones, which can be found in the rating action commentary published respectively on 25 July 2013 at fitchratings.com.