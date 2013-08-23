(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northern
Rock Asset
Management plc's (NRAM) GBP4.3bn equivalent mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'. The
Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Fitch's view that it is highly unlikely
that NRAM would
default on its obligations as the provider of first recourse for
the covered
bond holders; the involvement of HM Treasury (HMT), notably
providing a
guarantee for all of NRAM's senior unsecured obligations until
maturity,
including the programme's collection account, GIC account and
asset swap; the
available OC in the programme and NRAM's asset percentage (AP)
commitment in the
asset coverage test (ACT) of 61.7%, which provides more
protection than Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP of 66%.
The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating has been revised to
Stable from
Negative , which reflects the Stable Outlook on the UK sovereign
and the UK
mortgage sector (see "2013 Outlook: European Structured Finance"
dated 19
December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has reviewed its 'AAA' breakeven AP to 66% from 61.7%.
This increase is
mainly due to (i) the increased margin on the assets resulting
from the higher
proportion of variable rate loans in the pool since the previous
review, ii)
Fitch's updated mortgage refinancing spread assumptions for UK
residential
loans, which are lower than those previously applied and iii) a
simplification
of the agency's cash flows modelling. The positive effect of
these has been
partially offset by a worsening of Fitch 'AAA' expected loss for
the cover pool,
which is due to a larger quick sale adjustment (QSA).
Fitch does not give credit to the guarantee on the covered bonds
provided by
HMT, since it could be removed with a minimum of three months'
notice. As an
exception to Fitch's criteria, NRAM's covered bonds' rating is
not determined by
reference to an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and a Discontinuity
Cap, since the
issuer is a wind-down entity and NRAM's IDR has been withdrawn
(see 'Fitch
Affirms and Withdraws B&B and NRAM's Ratings' dated the 06
September 2012 on
www.fitchratings.com).
As of end-June 2013, the cover pool consisted of GBP8.6bn of UK
residential
mortgage loans and GBP1.6bn of cash held in a GIC account. The
pool decreased by
GBP0.9bn since July 2012 mainly due to a sale of loans from the
pool and loan
prepayments.
In total 66.6% of the pool is on interest only with the
remaining on a repayment
structure. 30.1% are buy-to-let properties with the remaining
owner-occupied.
The cover pool has 5.8% of loans in arrears by more than 90
days. The 'AAA'
credit loss for the cover pool has worsened to 27.4%,
incorporating a 40% QSA.
The proportion of variable rate loans is 83.2% and the WA
interest rate is 4.4%.
As unencumbered loans can be placed into the pool or loans
removed, the
composition and credit quality of the cover pool may change over
time.
Interest rate mismatches are hedged. Maturity mismatches are
significant, with
the weighted-average life of the assets at 18.1 years and that
of the
liabilities at 4.4 years.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis increased
above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 66.0% or; (ii) the sovereign
is to
deteriorate such that it would impact the management strategy of
the covered
bonds programme.
Fitch also tested the programme assuming that accumulated cash
flows are kept in
the cover pool. The natural loan amortisation would be
sufficient to repay the
covered bonds in a timely manner without the need to sell
assets, even under
'AAA' loss assumptions for the cover pool, and with a prepayment
rate as low as
1.2% p.a. This compares with 9.4% observed prepayments for NRAM
in 2013, and
Fitch's 'AAA' low assumption of 3% p.a.
The main risks to the covered bondholders would be the following
series of
events: NRAM taking the cash out of the programme, HMT revoking
the guarantee on
the covered bonds and letting NRAM default, and a stronger than
expected
deterioration of the cover pool. Fitch considers the combination
of these events
very unlikely as long as the sovereign rating is not under
significant pressure.
Potential losses could also occur through an active role of HMT,
demanding an
accelerated repayment of its loan to NRAM or decreasing its
exposure to NRAM.
Given NRAM's and HMT's recourse over the assets in the cover
pool, Fitch deems
it unlikely that a forced sale of the assets would occur, as
this would result
in more losses for HMT than letting the cash from the pool
accumulate in the GIC
account in order to repay the covered bonds as they fall due.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Despoina Pilidou
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1466
Committee Chairperson
Helene M. Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 299 140
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
Sept 2012,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June
2013, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and 'EMEA
Criteria
Addendum - United Kingdom' dated 9 August 2012 are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow
Assumptions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.