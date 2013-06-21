LONDON, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norway's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA'. Both
ratings have
Stable Outlooks. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Norway's
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Norway's 'AAA' rating reflects its high-value-added economy and
robust
institutional framework. The sovereign's strong balance sheet
provides it with
ample flexibility to deal with adverse shocks and an ageing
population. Net
general government financial assets amounted to 166% of GDP at
end-2012, the
highest of all 'AAA' sovereigns. North Sea petroleum revenues
are prudently
managed.
Norway's strong policy framework has provided it with a long
track record of
macroeconomic stability. Mainland (ie non-oil) GDP growth has
averaged 2.8%, and
unemployment 3.5% over the past decade. The country's fiscal and
current account
surpluses, supported by oil exports, have both averaged 13.7% of
GDP over the
same period. However, the economy's high commodity dependence
is, in and of
itself, a rating weakness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Strong growth in property prices and household indebtedness in
recent years
raise the risk of a correction, in Fitch's opinion. Household
gross debt stood
at just under 2x disposable income at end-2012, the highest
level on record. The
household sector's debt/financial asset ratio in 2012 was 81%,
compared with 33%
in the eurozone. House prices grew by an average 12% pa from
2004-07, and are
now 28% higher than their 2007 pre-crisis peak. This has been
spurred by an
environment of low interest rates, high wage growth and net
immigration, and
supply constraints, with valuation ratios now well above the
long-term average.
The government's ability to use its fiscal resources as a buffer
against a
possible downturn is much greater than in other advanced
economies. This
considerably mitigates the financial and economic risks of a
correction. Fitch
expects Norwegian banks would cope with a moderate fall in house
prices without
a significant increase in loan impairment charges. The agency
has Norway on a
Macro-Prudential Indicator status of '2', indicating a moderate
vulnerability
risk status with credit/GDP above its long-term trend by more
than the 5%
trigger.
Fitch judges Norway's credit profile to be very strong, with a
negative rating
action in the near term unlikely. However, the following risk
factors could,
individually or collectively, put pressure on the 'AAA' rating:
- A sustained oil price decline. This would represent a
significant shock to
Norway's mainland economy, which is leveraged to the petroleum
sector. The high
level of household indebtedness makes this sector vulnerable to
such a shock and
its associated falls in incomes and property prices.
- Economic overheating. Further large increases in real wages,
property prices
and private sector credit would not be sustainable and would
increase the risk
of a sharp correction.
- Ageing population. Over the longer term, failure to address
the fiscal burden
of ageing would lead to an erosion of Norway's fiscal position.
Whereas Norway's sovereign wealth fund (SWF) would cushion the
first two of
these risk factors, it would be insufficient to pay for the cost
of an ageing
population over the long term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are based on a number of assumptions.
- Fitch assumes that the government will continue to manage
Norway's public
finances within the fiscal rule stating that at most 4% of SWF
assets may be
used on current expenditure each year.
- Fitch assumes that the oil price will average USD105pb in 2013
and USD100pb in
2014-15. Furthermore the agency views the likelihood of a
sustained collapse in
prices to be low.
- Fitch assumes that the eurozone (Norway's largest trading
partner) will remain
intact and that the eurozone crisis will not disrupt Norwegian
banks' ability to
access financing.
- Fitch assumes the long-term real return in Norway's SWF will
not be
substantially lower than 3%-4%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Rob Shearman
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1352
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 13
August 2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 13 August 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
