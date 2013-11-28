LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norway's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
on both ratings are Stable. The issue rating on Norway's senior
unsecured local
currency bonds is also affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling is
affirmed at
'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Norway's 'AAA' ratings reflect its very high income per capita,
its strong
institutional framework and high governance and human
development indicators.
North Sea petroleum revenues have been prudently managed. The
sovereign's
balance sheet places the Norwegian authorities in a strong
position to respond
to adverse shocks and gives them time to adjust to an ageing
population. Net
government financial assets amounted to 167% of GDP at end-2012,
making Norway a
stand-out among 'AAA' peers.
The economy's high commodity dependence is, in and of itself, a
rating weakness.
Moreover, the rising share of the economy linked to the oil
sector is leading to
competitiveness pressures in the non-oil economy. However,
Norway's strong
policy framework continues to underpin economic stability,
mitigating this
weakness.
Norway has a long track record of economic stability in
comparison both with its
Nordic neighbours and rated peers. Mainland value-added fell by
only 2.5% in the
recession following the global financial crisis; and real
mainland GDP is now
more than 10% above its trough. Oil exports support both the
fiscal balance and
the current account balance, which were both close to 14% of GDP
in 2012.
Rising residential property prices have brought about a
substantial rise in
households' indebtedness. Real house prices are almost double
their 2000 levels,
and household debt is around 2x disposable income. Although
house price rises
have levelled off in high frequency data, a more abrupt
correction could hold
back private consumption and residential investment. Fitch
currently has Norway
on a Macro-Prudential Indicator of '2', indicating a moderate
vulnerability risk
status with credit/GDP above its long-term trend at more than
the 5% trigger.
The Norwegian authorities have introduced measures to improve
macro-prudential
stability. These require banks to increase capital ratios over
the years ahead.
By mid-2016 systemically important banks will meet a Tier 1
requirement of 12%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch judge Norway's credit profile to be very strong, implying
that a negative
rating action in the near term is unlikely. However, the
following factors
could, individually or collectively, put pressure on the 'AAA'
rating:
-A sustained decline in the oil price: This would represent a
significant shock
to the Norwegian economy, given that it is heavily dependent on
the petroleum
sector
-A worsening of economic imbalances: Sustained real wage growth
unaccompanied by
productivity gains, or further sharp increases in property
prices and private
sector credit would not be sustainable in the medium term and
would increase the
risk of a sharp correction
Ageing population: Over the long term, a failure to address the
fiscal burden of
ageing would lead to an erosion of Norway's fiscal position
Norway's sovereign wealth fund (SWF) would be able to absorb the
first two of
these risk factors, but it would be insufficient to pay for the
cost of an
ageing population in the absence of corrective measures in the
long run.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and outlooks are based on a number of assumptions:
- Fitch assumed that the oil price will average USD105 per
barrel (pb) in 2013
and USD100pb in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The agency views
the likelihood of
a sustained fall in oil prices to be low
- Fitch assumes that the Norwegian government will continue to
adhere to the
fiscal policy rule that over time 4% of SWF assets may be
dedicated to current
expenditure each year
- Consistent with the implementation of the fiscal rule, Fitch
assumes that the
long-term real return for the SWF will be 3-4%
- Fitch assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone
remains low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Committee Chairperson
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
