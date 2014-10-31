(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norway's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on Norway's senior unsecured bonds
have also been
affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'AAA' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Norway's 'AAA' ratings reflect the strength of the sovereign
balance sheet, very
high human development and governance indicators, a very high
income per capita,
and a strong macroeconomic policy framework.
North Sea revenues have been prudently managed and invested
through a Sovereign
Wealth Fund (SWF). At 2Q14, net public sector financial assets
amounted to 208%
of GDP, comfortably surpassing Norway's outstanding government
debt (which
stands at around 29% of GDP). Oil exports support the country's
external
position - the current account surplus has averaged 13.5% of GDP
over the past
10 years.
Norway's fiscal policy rule ensures that the non-oil deficit in
structural terms
should average 4% of the capital value of SWF. However, when the
SWF is growing
consistently faster than GDP, it can lead to fiscal expansions
over a number of
consecutive years - and the market value of the SWF is now
around twice the size
of the mainland economy. The Norwegian government recently
announced that a
commission will examine how to apply the fiscal rule and
consider options for
supplementing the rule with guidelines to avoid excessively
loose fiscal policy.
The draft budget for 2015 includes discretionary tax cuts worth
just under
NOK8.5bn (around 0.3% of GDP). Fitch expects only a slight fall
in the
government's balance over the forecast horizon, to 9.5% of GDP
in 2016, from
10.9% in 2013.
In itself, Norway's high commodity dependence is a rating
weakness, although
windfall revenues are a benefit. Moreover, an increasing share
of economic
activity is generated by the supply of goods and services to the
oil sector,
which creates competitiveness pressures in the rest of the
economy. However,
these risks are mitigated by Norway's strong economic policy
framework, which
safeguards economic stability. Its strong net asset position and
substantial
twin budget and current account surpluses mean that the recent
dip in oil prices
is not a rating issue for Norway.
Norway's recent record of macroeconomic stability compared with
its rated peers
is an additional rating strength. Real mainland GDP declined by
only 2.6% in the
recession following the global financial crisis, and is almost
13% above its
trough in 3Q09. Fitch expects GDP growth of 2.2% this year, and
an average 2.5%
over 2015 and 2016.
House prices have risen strongly in recent years and household
debt is high in
Norway, although households have a strong net wealth position.
House prices rose
over 1H14, after falling by almost around 1.5% in 2H13.
Household income has
risen faster than house prices over the past six months, so the
house price to
income ratio has continued to edge down, and in 2Q14 was 8
percentage points
lower than its peak in 1Q13. Sharp downward corrections in house
prices could
have a negative impact on private consumption, housing
investment, and corporate
profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch judges Norway's credit profile as strong and solid,
implying that a
negative rating action in the near term is unlikely. However,
the following
factors could, individually or collectively, put downward
pressure on the
ratings:
-An extreme and sustained fall in the oil price. This would
represent a
significant shock to the Norwegian economy, given its heavy
dependence on the
petroleum sector.
-A worsening of economic imbalances. Sustained real wage growth
not accompanied
by productivity gains, or sharp increases in house prices,
household
indebtedness, and private sector credit, would not be
sustainable in the medium
term and would increase the risk of a sharp correction.
- Over the longer term, a failure to address the fiscal burden
of ageing would
lead to an erosion of Norway's fiscal position. Current
estimates imply that
Norway's SWF would not be able to absorb the cost of an ageing
population
without corrective measures in the long run.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and outlooks are based on a number of assumptions:
- Fitch's latest published forecasts are for Brent oil prices to
average
USD105p/b this year, USD100p/b in 2015 and USD95p/b in 2016.
Recent outturns
mean that some downward revision for 2014 and 2015 is likely in
our December
forecasting round. However, the agency views the likelihood of a
fall in oil
prices severe and sustained enough to materially erode Norway's
buffers to be
low.
- Fitch assumes that the Norwegian government will continue to
adhere to the
fiscal policy rule in its current form. Consistent with the
implementation of
the rule, Fitch assumes that the long-term real return for the
SWF will be 3%-4%
per annum.
