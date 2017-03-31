(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norway's
Long-term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The issue rating on Norway's senior unsecured
local-currency bonds has
also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and
the Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Norway's 'AAA' IDRs and Stable Outlooks reflect the sovereign's
strong balance
sheet, current account surpluses, large net external creditor
position, high
performance on human development and governance indicators, and
very high income
per capita metrics. A robust macroeconomic policy framework and
strong buffers
afford the authorities considerable room to respond to low oil
prices with an
expansionary policy stance.
Public finances are a key rating strength. Revenues from
Norway's mature oil
sector are channelled into the sovereign wealth fund, valued at
241% of mainland
GDP at end-2016. The fiscal rule targets structural non-oil
fiscal deficits
financed from the sovereign wealth fund at 4% of the fund value
each year,
ensuring that non-oil deficits are limited to the expected
return of the fund
over time. The government is expected to tighten the fiscal rule
to limit
structural non-oil fiscal deficits to 3% of the fund's value.
However, this may
still result in fiscal loosening on average, if the value of the
fund grows
faster than GDP.
The current fiscal stance is expansionary with the structural
non-oil fiscal
deficit in 2017 at 7.8% of mainland GDP, rising by 0.5pp. Fiscal
policy is
expected to become neutral as the structural non-oil deficit is
expected to
remain stable. There is an expected reduction in the corporate
tax rate to 23%
from 24% for 2018. The general government surplus fell to 3.1%
of GDP in 2016
(2015: 6.0%), and is forecast by Fitch to remain stable at 3.0%
over the
forecast horizon.
Low oil prices since 2014 have led to a decline in petroleum
investments and
demand in oil-related sectors. This has caused a slowdown in
mainland (excluding
oil and gas extraction and shipping) real GDP growth to 0.8% in
2016 (from an
average of 2.8% for 2012-14), further dragged down by a fall in
other non-oil
related mainland exports in 2016. Private consumption and
residential
investments were the main drivers of 2016 growth, with
especially strong
construction and tourism activity benefiting from robust house
price dynamics,
low interest rates, and the weak krone. The five-year average
for real GDP
growth is in line with the 'AAA'-median at 2.0%, despite the
severe oil price
shock.
A slight recovery and stabilisation of oil prices since 2H16
have improved the
growth outlook, with a strong recovery in consumer confidence
and Norges Bank's
regional survey pointing to improved expectations for output in
2017. Fitch
forecasts mainland GDP growth to pick up to 1.6% and 2.0% in
2017 and 2018
respectively, driven by a broad-based recovery and a smaller
contraction in the
oil sector.
Inflation peaked at 4.4% in July 2016 due to pass-through from
the weaker krone,
as oil prices fell and Norges Bank cut key policy rates. Since
July 2016,
headline inflation has steadily moderated to 2.5% in February
2017 due to lower
wage growth, a fading of the krone depreciation effect, and weak
capacity
utilisation. Fitch forecasts inflation to remain relatively
stable at 2.5% for
2017, falling gradually to 2.1% in 2018.
The adverse impact of the oil price shock on mainland economic
activity has
resulted in a rise in unemployment, especially in the regions
more heavily
dependent on oil activity. The unemployment rate peaked in 4.9%
in July 2016,
but has since moderated to 4.4% in December 2016. This compares
well with the
'AAA' median unemployment rate of 5.7%.
House prices grew by 96% nationally, and by 121% in Oslo,
between 2005 and 2016,
accompanied by robust growth in mortgage credit, resulting in
gross household
indebtedness rising to 235% of disposable income in 2016. Fitch
assesses credit
growth and household debt as latent risks to sovereign
creditworthiness,
although mitigated by the size and absorptive capacity of
Norway's large fiscal
buffers.
The authorities have sought to tighten macro-prudential measures
to cool the
housing market. The counter-cyclical buffer will rise by 50bps
to 2.0% from
December 2017, a loan-to-income limit of 5x gross income and a
loan-to-value cap
of 60% for secondary dwellings in Oslo have been introduced,
while the threshold
for the 2.5% annual amortisation requirement has been lowered
from a LTV of 70%
to 60%. Additionally, criteria for construction permits have
been eased to
encourage housing supply. Fitch expects that these measures will
go some way to
stabilising the housing market.
We do not expect severe financial instability as banks are well
capitalised and
non-performing loans are under 0.5% of total loans (and accruing
mainly to the
oil sector). Lenders' full recourse to borrowers and the
practice of Norwegian
developers to begin construction only after pre-sales reduces
the likelihood of
a sudden over-supply in the housing market, mitigating sharp
falls in house
prices.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Norway a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AAA'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or fully reflected in the
SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch assesses Norway's credit profile to be solid, implying
that negative
rating action in the near term is unlikely. However, the
following factors
could, individually or collectively, put downward pressure on
the ratings:
- Risks to financial stability deriving from a severe
macroeconomic shock, which
would be amplified by excessive credit growth or household
indebtedness.
- A substantial erosion of Norway's sovereign and external
balance sheet
strengths over the medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent oil prices will average USD52.5p/b this
year and
USD55.0p/b in 2018.
Fitch assumes the Norwegian government will continue to adhere
to its fiscal
policy rule.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
