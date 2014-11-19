(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SpareBank
1 Nord-Norge's
(SNN) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', SpareBank 1
SMN's (SMN),
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank's (SR) and Sparebanken Vest's (SV) Long-term
IDRs at 'A-',
and Sandnes Sparebank's (Sandnes) Long-term IDR at 'BBB'. The
Outlooks on all
Long-term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The rating actions were part of Fitch's periodic review of
Norwegian savings
banks. We will shortly issue a peer report on the major
Sparebanken 1 Alliance
banks (SNN, SMN and SR).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmations of SNN's, SMN's, SR's and SV's (collectively
Sparebanken)
ratings are based on their strong regional franchises, healthy
profitability,
sound asset quality and strong capitalisation. They also
incorporate wholesale
funding reliance, sharp rises in property prices in recent
years, and
concentrated loan books by geography and sector. SNN's ratings
are one notch
higher than those of its Sparebanken peers, reflecting stronger
capital ratios
and a more retail-orientated business model, particularly for
its funding
structure.
Sandnes' rating reflects its healthy profitability, sound asset
quality, solid
capitalisation, as well as its entrenched regional presence in
south-west
Norway, although its smaller franchise relative to its Norwegian
peers, greater
geographical concentration and limited absolute size of capital
are rating
constraints. The ratings also factor in the bank's wholesale
funding reliance.
Underlying profitability for the Sparebanken and Sandnes is
strong, underpinning
internal capital generation. The banks' regional franchises
support stable
revenue generation, and operational efficiency is acceptable.
Fitch expects
continued low loan impairment charges in 2015. The banks
benefited from
repricing of corporate deposits in 9M14, and Fitch expects this
to continue into
2015. Lending margins for retail mortgage loans are beginning to
come under
pressure, but should remain satisfactory.
The Sparebanken's asset quality is strong, driven by a benign
operating
environment and strong underwriting standards. Fitch's
expectation is that
banks' management will continue to implement low risk business
models that focus
on retail customers and small and medium sized (SME) businesses,
and that
concentration risks relating to larger corporates will reduce. A
downturn in the
housing market is a key sensitivity for the banks, and while
Fitch does not
expect such a scenario to lead to a significant deterioration of
the quality of
the banks' retail portfolios, reduced consumption would most
likely negatively
impact their SME portfolios. SNN is less exposed to this risk,
given the
relatively low house prices in northern Norway compared with
other parts of the
country, and the large public sector presence. SNN is somewhat
more sensitive to
larger corporate impairments due to its relatively small equity
size compared
with its Sparebanken peers. SR has relatively high sector
concentration risk,
given its exposure to the oil sector in south-west Norway.
Sandnes' unreserved non-performing loans represented a low 0.6%
of gross loans
at end September 2014. However, impaired exposures, essentially
relating to
legacy commercial real estate (CRE) loans, represented a more
significant 2% (of
which 1.5 percentage points are performing) of gross loans at
end-September
2014. Although of reasonable credit quality, and management's
significant
efforts into reducing concentration in this segment since its
peak in 2008,
Fitch considers the bank's CRE portfolio a key risk, which could
put pressure on
the bank's ratings. The bank's efforts in shortening maturities
and reducing
high loan-to-value CRE lending should continue to support the
bank's solid asset
quality.
Similar to most Nordic peers, the Sparebanken and Sandnes rely
on wholesale
funding to varying degrees. The Sparebanken have maintained
access to domestic
and international funding markets, in particular for covered
bonds through
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt (S1B; a joint funding vehicle of
Alliance member banks)
and Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt. However, they would be
affected by a
prolonged dislocation of the debt capital markets, and Fitch
believes that the
banks will retain significant liquidity portfolios to mitigate
this risk. SNN's
funding profile is stronger than its Sparebanken peers, driven
by a greater
retail deposit base.
The Sparebanken's capital adequacy ratios compare well with
those of
international peers, but lag those of their larger Nordic peers
partly due to
higher risk weights. Leverage is low in a European context, with
tangible common
equity/tangible assets generally between 6%-12% at end-September
2014. SNN's
risk-weighted capitalisation, as well as its leverage, is
somewhat stronger than
its Sparebanken peers.
Sandnes uses the standardised approach to calculate its capital
requirements for
both retail and corporate exposures, which leads to higher risk
weights than
peers and slightly lower reported capital ratios. However,
leverage is low in a
European context and compares well with its Norwegian peers,
with a tangible
equity to tangible assets ratio of 7% at end-September 2014.
Nonetheless, the
small absolute volume of capital makes it vulnerable to shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SPAREBANKEN'S VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlooks on the Sparebanken's ratings reflects
Fitch's view that a
rating action is not expected. It factors in Fitch's expectation
that house
prices are likely to stabilise or moderately fall in the near
term, and that
banks will continue to strengthen capital ratios and maintain
healthy liquidity
buffers
An upgrade is unlikely given the already high ratings in the
context of their
company profiles and geographical concentration. The structural
reliance on
wholesale funding is also a somewhat limiting factor.
The Sparebanken's ratings could be downgraded if credit growth
surpassed
internal capital generation, materially weakening
capitalisation. The ratings
are also sensitive to a significant house price correction,
should the banks be
unable to absorb losses via earnings. The correction would
probably lead to a
drop in private consumption, affecting corporate lending
quality, which Fitch
expects to be the key driver for losses. In addition, this
scenario would likely
also be followed by difficulties in obtaining competitively
priced funding in
the wholesale funding markets which is a further ratings
sensitivity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SANDNES'S VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of the operating
environment in
Norway remaining sound, supporting Sandnes' asset quality and
working out of
impaired exposures, and maintained access to market funding.
An upgrade is currently unlikely because the bank's small size
makes it
relatively sensitive to shocks, particularly in the context of
its narrow
geographical operating market and still some exposure to legacy
CRE exposures.
Sandnes' ratings are sensitive to reduced activity in the region
should it lead
to a significant house price correction or increased losses in
the corporate
sector. A dislocation in debt capital markets making Sandnes
unable to obtain
competitively priced funding is a further sensitivity.
RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Sparebanken's Support Ratings of '3' and Support Rating
Floors of 'BB+'
reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate probability of
support, if
required from the Norwegian authorities, given their strong
regional franchises.
In addition, there is a possibility of institutional support
from the members of
the Alliance. However, Fitch understands that no legal
obligation arises from
membership of the Alliance to support member banks and therefore
does not factor
this into the ratings.
Sandnes' Support Rating reflects Fitch's view of an only low
extraordinary
support probability from the Norwegian authorities, given the
bank's very
limited market shares in Norway, hence its Support Rating Floor
is 'No Floor'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are potentially
sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in
its ratings) or
willingness of the Norwegian state to provide timely support to
the bank, if
required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for banks more generally.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. Norway is not an
EU member
country and has done little so far to update its bank resolution
framework.
Fitch's base case is that it will look to adopt a flexible
approach to bank
support/resolution decisions for its largest banks. All the
Sparebanken banks
have SRs of '3' and SRFs of 'BB+', and these are unlikely to be
affected unless
Norway adopts a much less flexible approach to resolution than
Fitch currently
anticipates. Sandnes' SRF of 'No Floor' is also unlikely to
change.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SMN'S, SR'S and SV'S
SUBORDINATED DEBT
AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the
Sparebanken are all
notched down from the banks' VRs. Therefore, their respective
ratings have been
affirmed and are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs.
The ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing
and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' reflecting each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
SNN's and SMN's subordinated debt instruments are notched down
once from the
banks' VRs to reflect the notes' higher expected loss severity
relative to
senior unsecured creditors.
SV's hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the
bank's VRs to
reflect the higher loss severity risk of these securities
relative to average
recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of
non-performance (an
additional two notches).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
S1B's IDRs are aligned with those of the largest Alliance
members, SR and SMN,
and reflect its role as a covered bond funding vehicle for its
shareholder
banks. Given S1B's close integration in the Alliance, including
operational
support and servicing of the mortgage assets, no VR is assigned.
S1B's ratings
are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
the parent banks'
ratings.
These rating actions have no impact on the ratings of the
covered bonds issued
by S1B and Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt.
The rating actions are as follows:
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
SpareBank 1 SMN:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Sparebanken Vest:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB+'
Sandnes Sparebank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating affirmed at 'No Floor'
