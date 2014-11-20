(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland-based
pharmaceutical company Novartis AG's (Novartis) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'AA' and its Short-term IDR
at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned a senior unsecured rating of 'AA' to
debt issued by
Novartis Finance S.A.
The rating reflects Novartis' strong competitive position as a
leading player in
the global pharmaceutical industry, underpinned by its
satisfactory product and
geographical diversification. Fitch considers the business risk
as well spread
between the company's innovation-driven pharma activity, generic
treatments
through its Sandoz division and its leading eye-care business
Alcon. The ratings
are further supported by a 33% stake in competitor Roche's
bearer shares, which
provides financial flexibility and future strategic options.
Novartis is in the process of positioning its core businesses in
line with the
recent strategic review, which will lead to a divestment of the
animal and
consumer health operations and investment in its oncology
franchise with a focus
on strengthening its R&D platform. Fitch considers the execution
of these
complex corporate transactions a long-term positive for the
group's business
risk profile and underlying profitability but expects them to
contribute to a
near-term moderate increase of financial leverage. However,
Fitch projects debt
coverage to remain comfortably within the 'AA' rating level, as
reflected in the
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong and Diverse Market Positioning
Novartis AG's ratings are supported by its solid competitive
position as a
leading player in the global pharmaceuticals and consumer
healthcare industry.
Wide geographical and product diversification helps the company
to mitigate the
effect of the government's cost-containment measures and
patent-expiry risk in
individual countries.
Manageable Patent Expiries
A wide product range shields the company from the impact of the
patent expiry of
a single product. In 2013 an estimated 6.9% of sales were at
risk from patent
expiry in the US over the next three years, which is low
compared with an
average of 10% for European peers. This does not include Diovan
monotherapy,
however, as we do not expect a generic version of the drug to
be a material
risk for Novartis given the low percentage of sales at risk for
the 'AA' rating.
Strong Late-stage Pipeline
Novartis has strong R&D in cardiovascular, multiple sclerosis,
and oncology as
seen in its full R&D pipeline and its recent successful product
launches. In
addition, its oncology franchise will also benefit from a
recently announced
asset swap with GSK. There has been accelerating positive news
flow on LCZ696,
Novartis' cardivascular drug treatment with blockbuster drug
potential.
Improving Profitability
Novartis' profitability has been structurally lower than that of
pure
research-driven pharmaceutical companies, reflecting its
diversification into
lower-margin consumer health and generics. However, cash flow
generation remains
very strong with FCF margin above 7%. Fitch projects that the
announced
portfolio optimisation and expected launches of new products out
of its
late-stage R&D pipeline should lift the group's EBITDA margin,
currently 27%, by
an estimated 250bps, while we expect benefits generated by the
group's
continuous cost optimisation to be largely reinvested in the
business.
Fitch also forecasts the profit margin profile to remain
reflective of the
diversified business model relative to pure research-driven
pharma peers.
Capital Allocation Aligned with Ratings
Novartis' debt coverage ratios continue to remain in line with
an 'AA' rating
level. The recent announced GSK/Novartis and Eli Lilly deals
will decrease
Novartis' headroom within the ratings as it will result in
USD7.6bn cash outflow
in 1H15 when the transactions are expected to complete. As a
result, Fitch
projects a maximum 0.5x increase in FFO adjusted net leverage,
still below our
1.5x guideline to maintain the 'AA' rating. Fitch also expects
the company to
complete their USD5bn share buy-back programme in 2015, which
has USD2.4bn
outstanding.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE
Novartis liquidity is strong with cash and marketable securities
at USD8.8bn at
end-2013 (as defined by Fitch including current accounts, time
deposits,
short-term investments and 70% of debt securities) comfortably
covering 2014
debt maturities of USD6.6bn, of which around USD1bn related to
drawings under
its CP programmes at end-2013. In addition the group has undrawn
committed bank
facilities of USD4.5bn. Novartis has demonstrated strong access
to capital
markets, refinancing EUR1.2bn of debt in the bond markets in
November 2014
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
-FFO-adjusted net leverage no greater than 0.5x on a sustained
basis (2013:
0.8x)
-FFO net fixed charge cover of 20x or above on a sustained basis
(2013: 17x)
-Further progress towards implementing the current strategic
re-positioning with
focus on the three key pillars, innovation-based pharma, Alcon
and Sandoz.
In line with Fitch's guidelines issued for the global pharma
sector, the agency
sees the potential for a rating upgrade capped at one notch.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-Major debt-financed acquisitions or share buybacks resulting in
FFO-adjusted
net leverage greater than 1.5x and/or FCF margin continuously
below 6% on a
sustained basis
-FFO net fixed charge cover below 13x on a sustained basis
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Roma Patel
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1465
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 28 May
2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.