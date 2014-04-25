(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Novosibirsk Region's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-',
with Stable Outlooks, and Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F3'. The agency
has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at
'AA+(rus)' with a
Stable Outlook.
The region's outstanding RUB5bn senior unsecured domestic bond's
ratings have
been affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'AA+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that the region
will gradually
restore its operating performance from 2014 onwards, as well as
the region's low
direct risk and well-diversified economy. The ratings also
factor in a
significant increase of the region's indebtedness in 2013 and
continuous
pressure on operating expenditure.
Fitch expects the recovery of the region's operating performance
from 2014
onwards to be supported by the administration's commitment to
optimise operating
expenditure. In 2013 the region's operating balance declined to
4.4% of
operating revenue, from 14.6% in 2012, driven by a deceleration
of tax base
growth and pressure on operating expenditure as a result of
salary increases for
public employees mandated by the federal government. Despite the
deterioration
the operating balance exceeded debt servicing needs in 2013 by
2x.
Slower operating revenue growth along with high capex led to a
widening of the
region's deficit before debt variation to 16.3% of total revenue
in 2013 (2012:
4.3%). The deficit was largely covered by new debt. Fitch
expects the deficit
before debt variation will narrow to 8%-9% in 2014, supported by
an improved
operating balance and capex cuts.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk will continue to rise,
but remain
moderate at around 40% of current revenue by 2016. In 2013
direct risk accounted
for a manageable 27% of current revenue which, however,
represented a
significant increase from 13% a year earlier. Its debt payback
(direct risk to
current balance) also deteriorated sharply to 7.8 years in 2013
from 0.9 years
in 2014.
The region faces RUB9.2bn in maturing debt obligations in 2014,
which
corresponds to 31% of total debt stock. The risk is, however,
mitigated by
RUB10.4bn of revolving committed credit lines with banks, which
fully cover the
region's refinancing needs for 2014.
The administration aims to lengthen and even out the maturity
profile of the
region's direct risk. It plans to issue a domestic bond with a
seven-year
maturity in 2014. Its committed credit lines with banks have
maturities ranging
from three to seven years. Fitch expects that debt coverage will
match the
region's debt maturity over the medium term, supported by a
recovery of the
current balance and, decelerated direct risk growth.
The regional economy is well-diversified by sectors and company,
supporting a
stable tax base. In 2013, gross regional product (GRP) increased
by 3.2% yoy,
outpacing the weak national average of 1.3%. The administration
expects that,
over the medium-term, economic growth will continue to
outperform the national
economy.
The ratings are weighed down by the evolving nature of the
institutional
framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia.
It has a shorter
track record of stable development than many of its
international peers. The
predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is constrained
by frequent
reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within
government
tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Consistently weak budgetary performance leading to deterioration
of debt
coverage above 10 years would lead to a negative rating action.
An upgrade, although not likely in the near term, would result
from sustained
stronger operating balances of 15% of operating revenue, leading
to debt
coverage being aligned with the average maturity of the region's
debt portfolio.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Effective from 9
April 2013 â€“ 23 April 2014
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
