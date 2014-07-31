(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NRAM plc's
(NRAM; formerly
Northern Rock (Asset Management) plc) GBP4.3bn equivalent of
outstanding
mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Fitch's view that it is highly unlikely
that NRAM would
default on its obligations as the provider of first recourse for
the covered
bond holders and the involvement of HM Treasury (HMT), notably
providing a
guarantee for all of NRAM's senior unsecured obligations until
maturity,
including the programme's collection account, guaranteed
investment contract
account and asset swap. The rating also factors in the available
overcollateralisation (OC) in the programme and NRAM's asset
percentage (AP)
commitment in the asset coverage test of 66.0%, which is the
same as Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP and unchanged since the review in August
2013.
The 66.0% AP Fitch relies on supports a 'AA' rating on the
covered bonds on a
probability of default (PD) basis and is sufficient to achieve
recoveries in
excess of 91% should the covered bonds default, supporting a
two-notch uplift to
'AAA'.
The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, which
reflects that on the
UK sovereign and the UK mortgage sector (see "2014 Outlook:
European Structured
Finance" dated 4 December 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 66% (corresponding to a 'AAA'
breakeven OC of 51.5%),
is driven by the asset disposal loss component of 39% due to
large maturity
mismatches and the refinancing spreads applied. This is followed
by the cover
pool's credit loss of 37.1%, with the cash flow valuation
component reducing the
'AAA' breakeven OC by 12.4%, due to the excess spread modelled
(160bps) and the
significantly longer-dated asset to the liabilities (16.9 years
versus 3.5
years).
For these ratings that consider both uplift on a PD basis and
for recoveries
given default, Fitch publishes the asset disposal loss component
in line with
the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments (i.e.
'AA' scenario on a
PD basis), while the other breakeven OC components represent
'AAA' stresses.
This, plus Fitch's testing for at least 91% recoveries rather
than 100% to
assign two notches credit for recoveries given default, is why
the sum of the
breakeven OC drivers is higher than NRAM's 'AAA' breakeven OC.
The 37.1% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
assessment of the March 2014 cover pool with an additional
GBP1.5bn loans
removed. The credit quality has slightly deteriorated since the
last review in
August 2013 with the original loan-to-value (LTV) increasing to
85.3% from 84.4%
and the current indexed LTV to 88.2% from 87.5%. The sustainable
LTV currently
stands at 110.3%. However, the deterioration in the pool quality
has been offset
by the application of Fitch's updated RMBS criteria for the UK
(see Criteria
Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions dated 30
May 2014).
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
increases above
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 66.0% or; (ii) the sovereign is to
deteriorate
such that it would impact the management strategy of the covered
bonds
programme.
Fitch calculated the breakeven AP for the rating by comparing
the stressed
assets and liabilities, assuming the cash has been removed from
the cover pool
and the refinancing needs are bridged by asset sales, factoring
in the 12 month
extension feature on the bonds. Fitch also tested the programme
assuming that
the available cash is kept in the cover pool. The natural loan
amortisation
would be sufficient to repay the covered bonds in a timely
manner without the
need to sell assets, even under 'AAA' loss assumptions for the
cover pool, and
with a prepayment rate as low as 0% p.a. This compares with
Fitch's 'AAA' low
assumption of 3% p.a used for this programme.
The main risks to the covered bondholders would be the following
series of
events: NRAM taking cash out of the pool creating refinancing
needs, HMT
revoking the guarantee on the covered bonds and letting NRAM
default, and a
stronger-than- expected deterioration of the cover pool's credit
quality. Fitch
considers the combination of these events very unlikely as long
as the sovereign
rating is not under significant pressure.
The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
