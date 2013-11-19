(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed German insurers
Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG's (NLV), Nuernberger Allgemeine Versicherung
AG's (NAV) and Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG's (NKV) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed their holding
company Nuernberger Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's (NB) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable. NB's EUR100m subordinated
debt has been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Nuernberger group's (NG) strong results, improved fixed
charge coverage and reduced debt leverage at end-2012. NG achieved a net
combined ratio of 95.8% in 2012 which was better than the German non-life market
average of 96.3%. However, weather-related claims activity in Germany led the
gross combined ratio to increase to 100% for 9M13 (9M12: 90.6%).
The affirmation also reflects NG's strong capitalisation, its leading position
in the German unit-linked life and disability market, and its resilience to a
persistently low interest rate environment compared with many of its
competitors. Offsetting these positive rating factors is NG's low level of
segmental and geographical diversification and its modest market position in
non-life and health insurance.
Although NLV accounts for more than 80% of NG's total assets and regulatory
group solvency requirement, German solvency rules allow only limited recognition
of NLV's funds for future appropriation (FFA) within the group solvency
calculation. If the full FFA were to be included as it is in the individual
entity solvency figures, the group solvency ratio would be more than 170%, which
Fitch regards as a strong level.
NG reported a group solvency margin of 130% at end-2012 (2011:117%). However,
NLV's FFA - measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves - were at 9% at
end-2012, well in excess of Fitch's estimate for the German market average of
6%. Fitch expects that this ratio will decrease slightly by end-2013, in line
with the market as a whole.
NLV's life new business increased 4.6% (measured in annual premium equivalent,
APE) and gross written premiums (GWP) 5.4% in 2012. This compares with the
German life market's reported decline in APE of 2% and an increase in GWP of
1.1% for the same period. However, Fitch expects NG's 2013 GWP growth to be
worse than the market average as NLV has started to reduce its single premium
business while the market has grown to date in 2013. The agency expects NLV's
regular premium growth to remain stronger than the market average.
NG reported pre-tax income of EUR81.5m for 9M13 (9M12: EUR120.3m). Fitch
believes that the decline was primarily driven by high natural hazardous
activity in Germany in 9M13. Also the low investment yield environment continues
to reduce the running yield of insurers' fixed income investments.
NG's fixed charge coverage improved to 9.2x in 2012 (2011: 4.4x) which Fitch
regards as adequate for its rating. In addition, financial leverage decreased to
15% at end-2012 from 20% at end-2011. Fitch expects NG to maintain fixed charge
coverage in line with its rating in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views an upgrade of the group's ratings as unlikely in the near- to
medium-term. However, key rating triggers for an upgrade over the longer term
would include continued strong underwriting profitability and significantly
improved market position and scale.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weak overall profitability on a
sustained basis which may be manifested in a return on equity below 6% and/or a
sustained material erosion in capitalisation in the form of NLV's solvency
margin falling below 150%.
NG had total assets at end-1H13 of EUR25.8bn (end-2012: EUR25.2bn). The life
segment reported GWP of EUR1.3bn (1H12: EUR1.4bn), the non-life segment GWP of
EUR0.4bn (1H12: EUR0.4bn) and the health segment GWP of EUR0.1bn (1H12:
EUR0.1bn) for 1H13.