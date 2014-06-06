(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German insurers
Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG's (NLV), Nuernberger
Allgemeine Versicherung
AG's (NAV) and Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG's (NKV)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'.
The agency has also affirmed their holding company Nuernberger
Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's (NB) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlook on all ratings is Stable. NB's EUR100m subordinated debt
has been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings on NLV, NAV and NKV are based on Fitch's group
rating methodology.
Fitch views all three entities as core to Nuernberger group
(NG).
The affirmation reflects NG's strong results, improved fixed
charge coverage and
reduced financial leverage at end-2013. NG's gross combined
ratio increased to
101.2% in 2013 from 95.1% due to high weather-related claims
activity in Germany
in 2013. However, NG reported a strong gross combined ratio of
86% for 3M14.
The affirmation also reflects NG's strong capitalisation, its
leading position
in the German unit-linked life and disability market, and its
resilience to a
persistently low interest rate environment compared with many of
its
competitors. Offsetting these positive rating factors is NG's
low geographical
diversification, its above-market average exposure to equity
investments and the
current difficult operating environment for German life
insurers.
Although NLV accounts for more than 80% of NG's total assets and
regulatory
group solvency requirement, German solvency rules allow only
limited recognition
of NLV's funds for future appropriation (FFA) within the group
solvency
calculation. If the full FFA were to be included as it is in the
individual
entity solvency figures, NG's solvency ratio would be more than
160%, which
Fitch regards as a strong level. NG reported a group solvency
margin of 126% at
end-2013 (2012:121%).
NG's operating leverage was 10.3x at end-2013 (2012: 10.2x) and
remained more
than supportive of the current ratings. This is despite NLV's
regulatory
solvency margin having declined to 151% at end-2013 from 167% at
end-2012. NLV's
FFA - measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves - was at
8.6% at end-2013,
well in excess of Fitch's estimate for the German market average
of 5.7%. Fitch
forecasts that NG's capitalisation would have been largely
unchanged at
end-2013.
NLV's life new business (measured in annual premium equivalent,
APE) and gross
written premiums (GWP) each decreased 2% in 2013. This compares
with Fitch's
estimate that the German life market's APE decreased 6% and GWP
increased 3.8%
for the same period. NLV reduced its single premium business
while the market
grew in 2013. NLV's regular premiums increased 2.8% compared
with Fitch's
estimate of stable regular premium income for the market.
NG reported pre-tax income of EUR111.2m in 2013 (2012:
EUR123.3m). Fitch
believes that the decline was primarily driven by high natural
catastrophe
losses in Germany in 2013. Also the low investment yield
environment continues
to reduce the running yield of insurers' fixed income
investments.
Fitch views ALG's equity exposure as higher than the average for
German primary
insurers. As a proportion of total investments, NG's exposure to
equity
investments stood at 8.4%, significantly higher than the
market's average of 3%
at end-2013.
NG's fixed charge coverage improved to 11.3x in 2013 (2012:
9.2x), which Fitch
regards as adequate for its rating. In addition, financial
leverage decreased to
12% at end-2013 from 14% at end-2012. Fitch expects NG to
maintain fixed charge
coverage in line with the entities' ratings in 2014.
NG had total assets at end-2013 of EUR26.9bn (end-2012:
EUR25.2bn). The life
segment reported unchanged GWP of EUR2.7bn, the non-life segment
stable GWP of
EUR0.7bn and the health segment unchanged GWP of EUR0.2bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the ratings in the near- to medium-term is
unlikely unless the
group increases its size/scale and improves diversification,
while maintaining
strong capitalisation.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weak overall
profitability on a
sustained basis which may be manifested in a return on equity
below 6% and/or a
sustained material erosion in capitalisation in the form of
NLV's solvency
margin falling below 150%.
