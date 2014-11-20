(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German insurers
Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG's (NLV), Nuernberger
Allgemeine Versicherung
AG's (NAV) and Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG's (NKV)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'.
The agency has also affirmed their holding company Nuernberger
Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's (NB) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlook on all ratings is Stable. NB's EUR100m subordinated debt
has been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views NLV, NAV and NKV as core to the Nuernberger group,
and their ratings
are therefore based on a combined group assessment, under the
agency's group
rating methodology.
The affirmation reflects the group's strong capitalisation, its
strong results,
its leading position in the German unit-linked life and
disability market, and
its resilience to a persistently low interest rate environment
compared with
many of its competitors. Offsetting these positive rating
factors is the group's
low geographical diversification, its above-market average
exposure to equity
investments and the current difficult operating environment for
German life
insurers.
Although NLV accounts for more than 80% of the group's total
assets and
regulatory group solvency requirement, German solvency rules
allow only limited
recognition of NLV's funds for future appropriation (FFA) within
the group
solvency calculation. If the full FFA were to be included as it
is in the
individual entity solvency figures, the group's solvency ratio
would be more
than 160%, which Fitch regards as strong. This compares with the
group's
reported solvency margin of 126% at end-2013 (2012:121%).
The group's operating leverage was 10.3x at end-2013 (2012:
10.2x), which Fitch
views as a very strong level, based on the agency's sector
credit factor median
guidelines. This is despite NLV's regulatory solvency margin
having declined to
151% at end-2013, from 167% at end-2012. NLV's FFA - measured as
a proportion of
actuarial reserves - was at 8.6% at end-2013, well in excess of
Fitch's estimate
for the German market average of 5.7%. Fitch expects the group
to maintain its
strong capitalisation at end-2014.
The group reported strong results with pre-tax income of EUR130m
in 9M14 (9M13:
EUR81.5m). The increase was driven by higher investment income
and a normalised
level of weather-related losses after exceptionally high natural
catastrophe
activity in Germany in 2013. The group reported a strong gross
combined ratio of
92% for 9M14, down from 100% for 9M13.
The Nuernberger group's equity exposure is higher than the
average for German
primary insurers. As a proportion of total investments, the
group's exposure to
equity investments stood at 8.4%, significantly higher than the
market's average
of 3% at end-2013, meaning that the group is somewhat more
exposed to market
volatility than peers.
The Nuernberger group had total assets at end-1H14 of EUR28.1bn
(end-2013:
EUR26.9bn). Gross written premiums (GWP) at end-1H14 were
EUR1.3bn for the life
segment, EUR0.3bn for the non-life segment and EUR0.1bn for the
health segment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the ratings in the near- to medium-term is
unlikely unless the
group increases its size/scale and improves diversification,
while maintaining
strong capitalisation.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weak overall
profitability on a
sustained basis, which may be manifested in a return on equity
below 6% and/or a
sustained material erosion in capitalisation with NLV's solvency
margin falling
below 150%.
